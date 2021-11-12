Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal's timeline explored as 'All Too Well' 10-minute version sparks meme fest online

Taylor Swift recently took the internet by storm after announcing the release of a 10-minute version of All Too Well as part of her much-awaited rerecorded album Red (Taylor’s Version).
The song made waves when it was originally featured on the singer’s 2012 album Red. Although it was never released as an official single, it is considered to be one of Taylor’s highly-acclaimed tracks.
The track is rumored to have been written in the aftermath of Taylor’s break-up with Jake Gyllenhaal in 2011. Fans were also quick to conclude that the Brokeback Mountain actor served as the singer’s muse for the heartbreaking number.
During a 2012 appearance in Good Morning America, the pop star mentioned All Too Well was the “hardest” song she wrote for Red and also revealed the original duration of the track:
“It took me a long time to filter through everything I wanted to put in the song. It started out probably being a 10-minute song, which you can’t put on an album.”
Following the revelation, 'Swifties' continued to request a full-length version of the song and a music video for the track. Nearly a decade later, Taylor Swift finally decided to release the full version of All Too Well, alongside a self-directed short film featuring Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brian.
The renewed excitement about the song also made fans remember Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal’s past relationship. Several social media users have since reacted to the situation with a barrage of hilarious memes.
A look into Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal’s relationship
Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal first sparked dating rumors in 2010 after the duo appeared on an episode of Saturday Night Live to support Emma Stone. The pair were then photographed in New York City during Thanksgiving.
The duo reportedly went to visit the actor’s sister Maggie Gyllenhaal at the time. Following the event, the latter confirmed the rumor by saying it was “great” to have the pop star for dinner.
Unfortunately, the couple called it quits in March 2011 after Jake Gyllenhaal decided to end the brief romance. A source close to the actor told US Weekly at the time that he was uncomfortable with the extreme scrutiny of the highly-publicized relationship:
"Jake just told her it wasn't working out. Taylor is really upset and hurt. She feels really burned by him."
The relationship garnered further attention after the Grammy Award winner released Red in 2012 and listeners joined the dots between her lyrics and the events surrounding her short-lived romance with the Spider-Man: Far From Home star.
Twitter responds to 'All Too Well' re-release with hilarious memes
Taylor Swift’s announcement about All Too Well 10-minute version and the accompanying short film brought her past relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal under the limelight a decade after the stars parted ways.
Viewers pointed out that the age difference between Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brian, the actors featured in the short film, also echoed the 10-year age gap between Taylor and Jake, at the time of their relationship.
Fans recalled all the hints about the rumored relationship in the heartbreak number, specifically, the lyrics mentioning a “scarf” that the couple once shared. Netizens also took to Twitter to react to the scenario with funny memes and humorous remarks:
Although Taylor and Jake’s brief romance has been consistently associated with the former’s critically-acclaimed song, the stars have never directly acknowledged their relationship in public.
ALSO READArticle Continues below
During a 2015 appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Jake Gyllenhaal mentioned that he “doesn’t know” if Taylor Swift wrote All Too Well about him. As reactions on the song’s re-release continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if the actor will respond to the situation in the days to come.