"That's disgusting": Keemstar reveals he's dating two 20-year-olds, leaving the internet unamused

As Drama Alert YouTube channel host Keemstar announces retirement, he is receiving severe backlash online in regards to his personal life. The infamous YouTuber revealed in a livestream that he is dating two twenty-year-olds, leaving the internet baffled.

The controversial YouTuber appeared on a livestream alongside former YouTuber LeafyIsHere. In said video, he discussed why he was quitting entertainment commentary online.

Daniel “Keemstar” Keem revealed on October 26 that he would be departing from DramaAlert. Though the 39-year-old did not reveal the reason for his sudden decision, he hinted that it was due to his age. The internet was surprisingly glad he was quitting commentary, but a few speculated that his supposed retirement was simply for clout.

Internet reacts to Keemstar dating two 20-year-olds

In the aforementioned livestream that Keemstar took part in, he spoke in detail about his decision to retire. While elaborating on the details, he casually mentioned that he was dating two 20-year-olds at the same time.

The Drama Alert host revealed:

“Today I get out of bed with two 20-year-olds. I go to my other house to record for Drama Alert. I’m looking through the news, there’s nothing too exciting. I worked all day and had nothing to show for it, I could have been lying in bed with my two girlfriends.”

Earlier this year, the Buffalo native received flack online for dating another twenty-year-old as well. The young woman claimed to be unaware of Keemstar’s online reputation. As the internet continued to get weary of the relationship, Keemstar announced their breakup in August.

Following his breakup with the 20-year-old, he hired another youngster straight out of college to be his assistant. The assistant Brantley happens to be a 20-year-old as well, and it was rumored that Keemstar was dating her.

Reacting to his latest stream with LeafyIsHere, comments read:

Internet reacts to Keemstar dating two 20-year-olds 1/3 (Image via Instagram/defnoodles)

Internet reacts to Keemstar dating two 20-year-olds 2/3 (Image via Instagram/defnoodles)

Internet reacts to Keemstar dating two 20-year-olds 3/3 (Image via Instagram/defnoodles)

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Although Keemstar recently announced his retirement, he posted a video on his channel today titled Logan Paul LEAKS MrBeast Plan! - Trisha Paytas Destroys a family of Rabbits - Airrack did BAD thing!

Edited by Siddharth Satish