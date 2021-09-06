"Creepy frat guy": Fans respond as Keemstar is accused of dating his assistant

YouTuber and podcast host Keemstar is being dragged by the Internet yet again for allegedly dating a woman much younger than him. After Daniel Keem announced his breakup from a 20-year-old woman, netizens now assume that the Mom’s Basement podcast co-host is dating his 20-year-old assistant.

The assistant Brantley, recently posted pictures of herself and Keemstar together on her Instagram and the Internet was quick to show concern for her. Many were taken aback by Keemstar hiring someone straight out of cosmetology school when he could be hiring someone more qualified provided his stardom online.

Internet furious at Keemstar for allegedly dating 20-year-old assistant

The 39-year-old YouTube content creator also took to Tiktok where he showed his assistant doing splits on a bed as he appeared to be vaping.

Some comments under a defnoodles' Instagram post which reported on Keemstar’s new assistant read:

"She graduated from high school last year…. Keem is 39…."

"Unsafe working environment"

Another comment read:

"I’m no HR professional but feel like this violates so many labor laws"

Some netizens found Keemstar’s latest hire strange:

"He stole James' Charles idea, remember when James asked for people to DM him resumes in Insta as he was searching for a THUMBNAIL DESIGNER". He probably scooped up this girl from DMs."

As many people online expressed rage at the DramaAlert YouTuber, Keemstar took to Twitter to defend himself. He said:

Stop telling me to date my own age. That’s not gonna make anyone mad.



I want all the smoke💨 — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) September 4, 2021

The online hate did not end with the tweet, and netizens continued to call out Keemstar.

bro was dating a 20 year old when you’re 40💀 — zachy (@zachyminajj) September 4, 2021

bro you are tweeting to kids that you want all the smoke 😭😭 — pancho 🚀 (@PanchoIsBored) September 4, 2021

Date your own age — Josh Dunkerton (@DunkertonJosh) September 4, 2021

James Charles type beat — RapTalk 🧊 (@RapTalkv2) September 4, 2021

stop telling me to do legal and ethical things I want to be a real youtuber. — R8zorb0nd (@r8zorb0nd) September 5, 2021

So you only want controversy and not actual romance? Kinda sus ngl — BurntCerberus (@BurntCerberus3) September 5, 2021

There's plenty of people your own age that blaze as well, Keem — CMD aka Mr Lover Lover (@ThatCMDGuy) September 4, 2021

Come on keem, at least shoot for 30. — Austin Bevis (@austin_bevis) September 5, 2021

Keemstar’s online rival fellow podcaster Ethan Klein of h3h3Productions, threw shade at the former for dating a 20-year-old as well. On August 8, h3h3Productions released a podcast episode titled Keemstar Is Dating A 20 Year Old (He’s 40). During the episode, Ethan Klein had said:

“Bro you have the mentality of an 18 year old, that’s obvious by the people you are dating.”

Many mocked Keemstar after his previous relationship with a 20-year-old came to an end, saying that he had to break up with her “because her parents found out.” Netizens continue to mock Keemstar and the new 20-year-old in his life, referring to them as a “father- daughter” duo.

Edited by Siddharth Satish