"Good for her": Internet reacts as Keemstar announces break-up with his 20-year old girlfriend

YouTuber Keemstar recently took to Twitter to announce his break-up from his 20-year-old girlfriend. Daniel Keem is best known for his Drama Alert YouTube channel.

He recently boasted in an episode of his Mom's Basement podcast that he was dating a 20-year-old. Keem stated he met the young woman at a meet-and-greet where she accompanied a friend. The young woman claimed that she was not aware of who Keemstar was.

Soon after the pair began dating, many netizens including Ethan Klein, criticized the age gap between Keem and the young woman, whose identity was never confirmed. Klein joked about the young woman calling in to the H3 Podcast to make fun of Keem's performance in the bedroom.

Keemstar, 39, also shared a photo of himself and the 20-year-old in his sports car on Instagram. Many users on the app sarcastically labeled them "father and daughter."

In his recent post on Twitter, Keemstar explained that he and the young woman had broken up.

"I know, sad sad sad sad. Things happen, you know? Not everything is forever, but the good news is I am currently single and accepting applications."

Keem's announcement has received over seven hundred responses along with four thousand likes.

Netizens react to Keemstar's break-up announcement

Keemstar's break-up announcement was shared on Twitter and Instagram, receiving many comments. Overall, users were celebrating the 20-year-old's freedom, and scoffing at Keemstar's call for dating applications.

Some users did take Keem's statement seriously, as shown in a retweet by Keem. One person shared their age, occupation and location along with random facts about themselves. Both Twitch streamer HasanAbi and Ethan Klein shared their opinions on the announcement.

One user from Instagram commented:

"Good for her fr."

Another user from Twitter stated:

"I think I speak for all when I say. "We do not care.""

A second user from Instagram stated:

"Huh who will be his next victim?"

ratio so powerful his relationship ended, after her parents found out — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) August 24, 2021

I think I speak for all when I say. “We do not care” — Charlie  (@noxufn) August 24, 2021

In this tweet, Keemstar says him and his girlfriend have broken up since school has just started again. — Poorly explained Keemstar (@ExplainingKeem) August 24, 2021

Let’s go hunting at the local high school for ya — Arab (@YourFellowArab) August 24, 2021

Didn't even know keem had a girlfriend. Honestly don't understand how it's anyone's business at all, or why people feel inclined to know. — Funny guy (@Ironicallyimass) August 24, 2021

Don't worry Keem, plenty of girls turning 18 every day. I'm sure you'll find someone else to prey on. — Jonathan Cookingham (@SWBF_Plays) August 24, 2021

I think she wanted someone she could take to homecoming. Most schools have an age policy — Rye Catcher🇺🇸 (@I_Swoke_Meed) August 24, 2021

Screenshot from Instagram (defnoodles)

Screenshot from Instagram (defnoodles)

Many users, both on Instagram and Twitter, began joking about the 19-year age gap between Keem and his now ex-girlfriend. Some jokingly suggested that the reason they broke up was because "her parents found out" about the relationship.

It is unclear whether or not Keemstar plans on dating any time soon, even though he requested dating applications. He did not comment further on his break-up announcement.

Edited by Siddharth Satish