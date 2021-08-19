"Loser energy": Trisha Paytas and Keemstar slammed for blaming Ethan Klein for the end of Frenemies 

Trisha Paytas made an appearance on Episode 52 of Keemstar's Mom's Basement podcast, where they acknowledged the situation with Ethan Klein yet again. Paytas commented on the "sabotage" of the Frenemies podcast before they, along with FaZe Banks and Keemstar began criticizing Klein's character.

"I thought there a time period where you and Ethan were like actually really good and I was shocked by it."

Trisha Paytas was a co-host of the Frenemies podcast with Ethan Klein. The two discussed various topics and pop culture before its abrupt end on 8 June 2021.

Paytas attempted to clear their name, stating their exit from the podcast was a consequence of their lack of creative input. This is the most recent stunt Trisha Paytas has pulled in retaliation against Ethan Klein.

Klein and Keemstar have not been silent about their distaste for one another, with Klein voicing his opinions on how Keem handles sensitive situations.

"We talked about this, I've sabotaged Frenemies a few times, which was totally my fault and we came back. But because this in my opinion was Ethan's fault that's why we didn't come back and it sucks 'cause I really liked Frenemies."

Trisha Paytas was recently labeled a "hypocrite" following their announcement to appear on an episode of Mom's Basement.

"I couldn't f---ing believe it, believe how patient he was with you. 'Cause he's such a d--k in every other f---ing sense."

Trisha Paytas and the Mom's Basement hosts continued to talk about Ethan, labeling him a "hypocrite" as well.

"He's a walking, talking hypocrite. [Oh, for sure, and I don't think there's anything wrong with that because I'm a walking, talking hypocrite.]"

Instagram users react to Trisha Paytas's episode on Mom's Basement podcast

The segment of the podcast with Trisha Paytas talking about Ethan Klein was clipped and shared on Instagram by user defnoodles. The post has received over sixty comments at the time of writing.

Many users criticized Trisha's character for talking about the situation again and calling Klein a "hypocrite." Some users commented on their distaste at the news of more drama between Paytas and Klein.

Others pointed out Trisha Paytas's hypocrisy during the segment itself.

Ethan Klein has not responded to Trisha Paytas's comments on the Mom's Basement podcast. Paytas appears to have unfollowed both Ethan Klein and his wife, Hila on Instagram.

Also read: "Keemstar is a very nice person": Trisha Paytas explains her shocking decision to appear on Keem's podcast amid rising backlash

