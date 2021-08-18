"She is such a mess": Trisha Paytas labeled a hypocrite after Ethan Klein's TikTok video goes viral

Ethan Klein had the best response to Trisha Paytas's latest actions.

Fans of Klein are aware of his past feud with Keemstar, with the latest interaction between them seeing the former making a joke about Keem's young girlfriend. Klein also speculated that the controversial YouTuber had a hand in the H3 podcast channel being suspended for a week.

Trisha Paytas was recently a guest star on Keemstar and FaZe Banks's "Mom's Basement" podcast. They made this decision after working with Ethan Klein on the "Frenemies" podcast and becoming engaged to his brother-in-law, Moses Hacmon.

In a duetted TikTok video seen below, Klein sat with his chin to his chest while watching user contradictionsoftrish's video. In the clip, Paytas originally stated that they felt suicidal over a guest on the podcast. Then, they claimed they had to go on different podcasts to stay relevant.

"I think Ethan and Keemstar should have a discussion, even if the hate is real or not. I don't know, I never got into it with Ethan on a personal level."

The next clip in the video saw Ethan Klein explained to Trisha Paytas why he wasn't a fan of Keemstar:

"He's probably the only person in the world I really dislike. Like he's a really toxic force on YouTube, and he causes a lot of grief in people's lives. Keemstar made Hila cry once. Hila tried to talk to him, and he... made her cry, he was so f***ing rude."

Ethan Klein did not comment during the video, only making facial expressions to the contradictions in the video.

Instagrams users comment on Trisha Paytas's contradictions

Ethan Klein's video was shared on Instagram by user defnoodles and has received over a thousand likes and eighty comments on the situation. While many users refer to Trisha Paytas as 'she' and 'her,' the 33-year-old identifies with 'they' and 'them.'

One Instagram user commented:

"I love Ethan's face is like he's smelling the hypocrisy."

Another user stated:

"Trisha really hurt Ethan on so many levels... and it shows."

A third user commented:

"They are both hypocrites."

Trisha Paytas has not responded to Ethan Klein's video at this time. For those interested, their episode of Mom's Basement will be released on August 18th on Spotify.

