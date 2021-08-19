"Really pathetic": Trisha Paytas and Keemstar slam Ethan Klein during their podcast, and fans are not impressed

The most awaited Mom’s Basement podcast episode finally aired with YouTuber Trisha Paytas as the guest. The new episode, which was released on August 17, predictably included the co-hosts Keemstar and Faze Banks talking about Ethan Klein from h3h3Productions.
Those well acquainted with all things Paytas, are well aware of their (Trisha Paytas identifies as non-binary) feud with former co-host of Frenemies, Ethan Klein. The two abruptly ended the podcast series after a fight which took place on the last episode of the show. Ethan Klein and Trisha Paytas will also soon be “family,” as Paytas is set to marry Klein’s brother-in-law, Moses Hacmon.
Paytas was also dissed online after agreeing to participate in a Mom’s Basement episode, as Keemstar and Ethan Klein are engaged in an ongoing online dispute. Fans of Frenemies were disheartened to see Paytas join Keemstar despite being aware of the feud.
What did Trisha Paytas have to say about Ethan Klein in Mom’s Basement?
After Trisha Paytas was called out for appearing on the podcast by Twitterati and Ethan Klein himself, they took to TikTok to express their rage about fans not understanding that they were not picking sides among the two sworn enemies.
Trisha Paytas maintained a sense of ease on the long-awaited podcast episode as well. During the episode, Keemstar mentioned that he would love to talk with Klein but the latter would never agree. Faze Banks interrupted Keemstar and said:
“Ethan would never do it in a million years because Ethan is a pussy.”
Keemstar continued to address the situation, saying:
“Ethan will not put himself in a situation which he knows he is going to lose, this is why the last podcast of Frenemies never aired.”
Trisha Paytas agreed with the DramaAlert YouTuber, and reiterated their experiences hosting Frenemies. After the fan-loved podcast show had ended, the co-hosts sat down for a final episode where they aired out their differences. Trisha Paytas now claims that during the unreleased discussion, Ethan Klein admitted to being partly at fault for the show ending.
Ethan Klein had stated that Trisha Paytas wanted their Frenemies crew fired after professional differences had risen, which Paytas endlessly denied.
Trisha Paytas then went online claiming that Ethan Klein took back the statement during the unreleased episode but is not allowing Paytas to get a sense of closure for the show ending as Klein refuses to air the episode where he admits he is in the wrong.
Twitterati were not impressed with the "explosive" episode. Many felt that the episode did not live up to the hype as it did not reveal any new information.
Ethan Klein has not responded to the latest Mom’s Basement episode at the time of writing this article.