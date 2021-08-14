"No one has changed": Trisha Paytas labels David Dobrik and The Vlog Squad "gross"

Trisha Paytas is not one to forgive or forget about the past allegations against David Dobrik and the Vlog Squad. The former partner of Jason Nash was previously associated with the Vlog Squad for a short period in 2018.

During their time in the Vlog Squad, Trisha Paytas was part of various pranks at the hands of David Dobrik, along with inappropriate jokes involving Paytas and Nash.

On their Enemies podcast, Trisha Paytas acknowledged past allegations against Dobrik and the Vlog Squad.

For shortened context, David Dobrik and Jason Nash were accused of sexual assault by former Vlog Squad extra Seth Francois. This came after a young woman accused Dom Zegalitis of sexual assault.

The woman who accused Zegalitis was also featured in a Dobrik vlog, which the young woman asked for him to delete. Instead of doing so, the YouTube star allegedly offered the woman a sum of money to keep the video up.

Trisha Paytas calls out David Dobrik and the Vlog Squad

On the Enemies podcast, the 33-year-old host talked about the 25-year-old Dobrik at length. At one point in the video, Paytas showed a video of an alleged guest from the latter's party after they got COVID-19.

"Trying to shift blame on a friend that's no longer in the group. Like, I don't like it. David lied to the Rolling Stone reporter, saying he didn't hang out with Dom after that when there's proof of him hanging out in March 2020. Bulls**t, they're bulls**t. It's a messed up shit, and I still think the thing with Seth hasn't really... I'm not Seth; I can't speak for him, but it was so public and nothing from David or Jason, actually."

Trisha Paytas stated that David Dobrik did not give an apology to Seth Francois. The former had previously also responded to Natalie Mariduena's statement about the Vlog Squad leader:

"He was an accomplice, and he was actually like the main driving point, the main reason, and he put it all over the internet to see."

Paytas also commented on Vlog Squad member Jeff Wittek's accident that David Dobrik inadvertently caused. Jeff claimed that Dobrik "almost killed [him]."

Neither Dobrik nor members of the Vlog Squad have responded to Trisha Paytas' callout on the podcast. The latter has also not made any further comments on the group.

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop-culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Ravi Iyer