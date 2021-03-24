How David Dobrik's career came crashing down: Every allegation against the YouTuber explained

YouTuber David Dobrik and other members of his Vlog squad have recently come under great scrutiny over multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

Seth Francois, a former member of the Vlog squad, outed David Dobrik for a kissing prank that took place in 2017. According to Francois, David Dobrik had coerced him into kissing Jason Nash without his consent.

Following this, H3H3 podcast hosts Ethan Klein and Trisha Paytas revealed that a many underage girls have reached out to them with more allegations.

Another former Vlog squad member Nik “BigNik” Keswani accused David Dobrik of treating him like a “punching bag.”

David Dobrik’s career on the verge of collapse after multiple sexual misconduct allegations

According to Seth Francois, David Dobrik had told him that the “makeout prank” would involve him and internet personality Corinna Kopf. Ultimately, David Dobrik had her switched with 47-year-old Jason Nash against Francois' wishes. Francois revealed everything about the prank on anH3H3 podcast episode.

David Dobrik has defended himself from these claims, stating that he texted Francois and had received his consent before going ahead with the prank. The internet wasn't convinced as he asked for consent around six months before the prank took place.

Trisha Paytas and Ethan Klein discuss how more people—including underage girls—have reached out privately to them claiming they had been allegedly sexually assaulted by Jason Nash and members of the Vlog Squad. pic.twitter.com/e0sP4OAhfg — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 16, 2021

Until recently, none of the women Trisha Paytas and Ethan Klein spoke about had gone public with the allegations. A woman named Hannah came forward with allegations of rape against Dobrik's former Vlog squad member Dominykas “Durte Dom” Zeglaitis after this.

A woman comes forward and alleges she was raped by Vlog Squad’s Durte Dom for a bit in one of David Dobrik’s vlogs. Trisha Paytas recently said David allegedly encouraged Jeff Wittek and Todd Smith to buy alcohol to “loosen up” the girls. pic.twitter.com/EPuZuMLSBh — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 16, 2021

In an interview with Business Insider, she alleged that Durte Dom had taken advantage of her when she was drunk. Hannah and her seven college friends were involved in a video shoot with Dobrik and his team back in November 2018.

The video had a “threesome plot,” and was taken off by David Dobrik at the behest of Hannah. This was only after the video had amassed around four million views on YouTube. A short clip where David Dobrik can be heard talking about going to jail due to the “threesome” vlog is also making the rounds on Twitter.

AGED LIKE MILK: Many noticing David Dobrik said “We’re going to jail” at end of his “threesome bit” vlog. Recently, one of girls involved alleged she was raped by Durte Dom for vlog. Trisha Paytas also alleged David had Todd Smith and Jeff Wittek buy alcohol to loosen up girls. pic.twitter.com/U92QEHOgNu — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 17, 2021

Finally, David Dobrik posted an apology video, but did not mention the allegations involving underage girls. Instead, he talked about how he was disappointed with Durte Dom and other members of his Vlog squad. Dobrik claimed that he had “distanced” himself from the specific individuals.

Additionally, Danielle “Bhad Bhabie” Bregoli posted on Twitter that she had her own story about David Dobrik and VIEWS podcast co-host Jason Nash. She claimed the pair owed her money, leading to a response from Ethan Klein.

👀 — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) March 5, 2021

With so many controversies emerging in recent weeks, there has been huge damage to David's career.

2. Manipulation of footage



David made a scenario where a girl was raped look like, as the victim says, “a super-fun night with… famous vloggers”.. — Bill Smith (@BillSmith1247) March 17, 2021

Major brands like Dollar Shave Club, DoorDash and EA Sports have all cut ties with David Dobrik. SeatGeek, the company that sponsored Dobrik’s car giveaway videos, has also put their relationship with the YouTuber under review.

BREAKING NEWS THAT WILL MOST DEFINITELY CHANGE YOUR LIFE: David Dobrik dropped by sponsors DoorDash, EA Sports and Dollar Shave Club amid sexual assault allegations involving former Vlog Squad member Durte Dom and filmed in David’s vlog. pic.twitter.com/CMKsqrLpmk — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 19, 2021

David Dobrik’s application “Dispo” has received innumerable negative reviews in recent days. Moreover, the YouTuber has lost over 100,000 subscribers on YouTube, with the trend looking set to continue for the time being.