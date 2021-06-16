"Your bestie almost killed you": Trisha Paytas claps back at Jeff Wittek after he calls out Frenemies podcast 

Frenemies, the podcast hosted by Trisha Paytas and Ethan Klein, recently came to an end, and Jeff Wittek had comments of his own about the duo. Of course, Trisha Paytas clapped back at Wittek soon after.

The Frenemies podcast was built on the same premise of the name; Trisha Paytas and Klein were frenemies. In the past, they had made headlines due to their very public feuds online. They set their differences aside and created the Frenemies podcast, which was hosted on the H3H3 channel.

Eventually, the Frenemies name became a very real part of the show, and there was an abrupt end due to the pair fighting over money in a very awkward final episode. The next day, Trisha Paytas announced her departure, and the podcast was done for as long as anyone knows.

CLAP BACK: Trisha Paytas responds to Jeff Wittek’s comments about the end of Frenemies. Trisha says “Jeff Wittek talking about me and Ethan’s toxic relationship like 👀 ur bestie almost killed u for a vlog. I just didn’t like the q+a 🤷🏼‍♀️” pic.twitter.com/OmDF0gELGS — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) June 15, 2021

Wittek couldn't refrain from commenting, and he pointed out the problematic past that the duo has displayed together, which seemingly led to the downfall of their podcast:

"I saw from day 1 that was a toxic relationship, and that was not going to end well. And who would've thought that would've ended over money?"

Afterward, he did mention that the Frenemies show itself was good, and the way that it all ended was interesting, to say the least.

Trisha Paytas responds to Jeff Wittek and the Frenemies drama

Trisha Paytas took to Twitter to clap back at Wittek, who has been on the Frenemies podcast himself for drama with David Dobrik. Coincidentally, that's exactly what Trisha Paytas decided to take aim at:

"Jeff Wittek talking about me and Ethan's toxic relationship like your bestie almost killed you for a vlog. I just didn't like the q+a."

Trisha Paytas was referring to the incident that Wittek and Dobrik had, in which Dobrik accidentally swung Wittek into the side of a crane-like vehicle at a lake and caused severe injuries.

Wittek didn't seem to respond to Trisha Paytas' comments, but she has continued to talk about the drama as everyone is curious about the Frenemies podcast. She released a YouTube video herself explaining her side, which was mainly based on her not having any creative decisions.

Klein took more costs for the production team and hosted the podcast on his H3H3 channel, where he considered Trisha Paytas the talent rather than purely equal. It's likely that the Frenemies podcast will not happen again.

