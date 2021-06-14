Jeff Wittek describes Ethan Klein and Trisha Paytas' relationship as "toxic," as he shares his thoughts on the end of Frenemies podcast

Trisha Paytas and Ethan Klein’s popular YouTube podcast series “Frenemies” came to an end after the former walked out of the show. Fellow YouTuber Jeff Wittek shared his opinion on the ending during his own Jeff FM Podcast.
Trisha and Ethan have always made it to the news for their public online feuds and rocky relationship. However, the duo attempted to strike a friendly chord after the launch of the podcast created by h3h3 productions.
Unfortunately, Trisha Paytas and Ethan Klein’s fiery spats became part of the podcast itself. Jeff Wittek, who is also part of David Dobrik’s infamous vlog squad, was also featured on the Frenemies podcast a few times.
After the wrap of the podcast, Jeff Wittek shared that the relationship between Ethan Klein and Trisha Paytas was "toxic."
"I saw from day 1 that was a toxic relationship and that was not going to end well. And who would've thought that would've ended over money?"
The 31-year-old YouTuber also mentioned that Frenemies was a good show and “it is interesting how it fell apart.”
Trisha Paytas walks out of Frenemies podcast
Trisha Paytas took to YouTube to share the news of their departure from Frenemies, hours before the final episode of the show aired. A random conversation between Ethan and Trisha turned into a heated argument due to a disagreement over the last fan Q/A session.
As Trisha started talking about discrimination against the trans and LGBTQ+ community, Ethan randomly cut her off by ordering pizza for a crew member.
The move irked Trisha and they immediately called out the action, terming the segment “stupid.” Ethan was quick to respond and said, Trisha did not contribute to the show and only “showed up” on set.
Tensions rose further when the duo argued about the revenues and finances of the show, ultimately leading Trisha to walk out briefly before the podcast came to an end.
Things turned worse when Ethan and Trisha got involved in a lengthy Twitter spat attempting to expose each other. Later, the pair both deleted their heated tweets and apologized to fans before bidding goodbye to the show.
However, the drama surrounding the podcast continued as Ethan posted another video titled, “Regarding Trisha Quitting Frenemies” on his YouTube channel.
Trisha countered Ethan’s newest remarks through a series of fresh videos titled “Ethans Lies."
Fans react to Jeff Wittek’s take on Trisha Paytas and Ethan Klein’s relationship
The Frenemies podcast has often discussed the controversial nature of David Dobrik’s Vlogs. Jeff Wittek was himself present on the podcast to talk about certain controversies related to the filming of Dobrik’s vlogs.
Following a few accusations and confrontations, Jeff also revealed that his talked-about eye injury happened while filming for a video.
However, at the time, the YouTuber did not reveal if he injured himself while shooting for one of Dobrik’s vlogs.
After Jeff’s recent opinion on the Frenemies podcast, fans were quick to share their opinions on Twitter.
The Frenemies podcast aired its final episode on June 8th, 2021. It remains to be seen if Trisha Paytas and Ethan Klein’s professional split is permanent or if the duo will return as co-hosts in the near future.
