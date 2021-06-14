Jeff Wittek describes Ethan Klein and Trisha Paytas' relationship as "toxic," as he shares his thoughts on the end of Frenemies podcast

Trisha Paytas and Ethan Klein’s popular YouTube podcast series “Frenemies” came to an end after the former walked out of the show. Fellow YouTuber Jeff Wittek shared his opinion on the ending during his own Jeff FM Podcast.

Trisha and Ethan have always made it to the news for their public online feuds and rocky relationship. However, the duo attempted to strike a friendly chord after the launch of the podcast created by h3h3 productions.

Unfortunately, Trisha Paytas and Ethan Klein’s fiery spats became part of the podcast itself. Jeff Wittek, who is also part of David Dobrik’s infamous vlog squad, was also featured on the Frenemies podcast a few times.

After the wrap of the podcast, Jeff Wittek shared that the relationship between Ethan Klein and Trisha Paytas was "toxic."

"I saw from day 1 that was a toxic relationship and that was not going to end well. And who would've thought that would've ended over money?"

WHO COULD'VE SEEN THIS COMING: Jeff Wittek comments on the end of Frenemies. Jeff says "I saw from day 1 that was a toxic relationship and that was not going to end well. And who would've thought that would've ended over money?" pic.twitter.com/md5Zs09ivi — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) June 14, 2021

The 31-year-old YouTuber also mentioned that Frenemies was a good show and “it is interesting how it fell apart.”

Trisha Paytas walks out of Frenemies podcast

Trisha Paytas took to YouTube to share the news of their departure from Frenemies, hours before the final episode of the show aired. A random conversation between Ethan and Trisha turned into a heated argument due to a disagreement over the last fan Q/A session.

As Trisha started talking about discrimination against the trans and LGBTQ+ community, Ethan randomly cut her off by ordering pizza for a crew member.

The move irked Trisha and they immediately called out the action, terming the segment “stupid.” Ethan was quick to respond and said, Trisha did not contribute to the show and only “showed up” on set.

Tensions rose further when the duo argued about the revenues and finances of the show, ultimately leading Trisha to walk out briefly before the podcast came to an end.

Things turned worse when Ethan and Trisha got involved in a lengthy Twitter spat attempting to expose each other. Later, the pair both deleted their heated tweets and apologized to fans before bidding goodbye to the show.

i am honestly gutted over this whole thing, trisha's video this morning was a total surprise to me. I dont really know what more I can say or do. Im very sorry to all the fans of frenemies, I know how much it meant to everyone, I did everything I humanly could to save it — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) June 8, 2021

At the end of the day, Frenemies was a beautiful experiment that I will always cherish. I've learned and grown so much from the experience and have Trisha to thank for that. She's been a dear friend of mine throughout, and I'll always be grateful for all she's done for us. ✌️&💕 — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) June 9, 2021

Erased most of my recent tweets regarding trisha - shouldnt have said that on twitter - im going to take a step back for evening — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) June 9, 2021

Deleted all my tweets from last night. I shouldn’t have shown private conversations. I apologize. I apologize for everything. This got blown out of proportion. I don’t want enemies. I’ve tried really hard to make amends with people I’ve been in “drama” with. I don’t want it — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) June 9, 2021

I made videos trying to explain myself and clarify but they’ve all fallen flat and made things worse. There’s nothing more I can say or want to say — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) June 9, 2021

Other than I’m so sorry it’s ending this way. I feel horrible. This is the worst feeling to see people think I’m this heartless monster who doesn’t do anything wrong. I have been in the wrong so many times on frenemies , they’ve been really wonderful to me — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) June 9, 2021

I’m sorry I’m sorry I’m sorry. People don’t want to hear this from me right now. But I am. I’m acknowledging everything that’s being thrown my way - I’m not hiding from things or running away - im trying to address things head on to de-escalate — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) June 9, 2021

However, the drama surrounding the podcast continued as Ethan posted another video titled, “Regarding Trisha Quitting Frenemies” on his YouTube channel.

Trisha countered Ethan’s newest remarks through a series of fresh videos titled “Ethans Lies."

Fans react to Jeff Wittek’s take on Trisha Paytas and Ethan Klein’s relationship

The Frenemies podcast has often discussed the controversial nature of David Dobrik’s Vlogs. Jeff Wittek was himself present on the podcast to talk about certain controversies related to the filming of Dobrik’s vlogs.

Following a few accusations and confrontations, Jeff also revealed that his talked-about eye injury happened while filming for a video.

However, at the time, the YouTuber did not reveal if he injured himself while shooting for one of Dobrik’s vlogs.

After Jeff’s recent opinion on the Frenemies podcast, fans were quick to share their opinions on Twitter.

Hey @jeffwittek wanna talk about a toxic relationship? What about yours with the guy who SMASHED YOUR SKULL AGAINST HEAVY MACHINERY, ALMOST KILLED YOU AND LEFT YOU WITH PERMANENT AND UNREPAIRABLE DAMAGE, BOI? — Stiffler's mom 💋 (@NaneSmirnoff) June 14, 2021

Ethan was exploiting Trisha anyways just like the vlog squad did + we could all see it was going to end badly. You can only exploit someone for views + drama for so long. I don't even like Jeff but he spilled tbh — 🪐ᴺᴹ (@BARBlENEY) June 14, 2021

What a weird move to try and sweet talk but shit talk at the same time. He sure was singing a whole different tune when they were giving him a platform though 👀 — milo rae (@RaeMilo) June 14, 2021

Not him talking about what toxic relationship are when he was in the vlog squad HELP the hypocrisy of it all — Blair (@aliceislife1) June 14, 2021

with peace and love jeff stop taking out your frustration on them because you’re still bitter about them calling you out — jenelle loves shoomie🌈 (@GAYiguzri) June 14, 2021

I mean, he could be right.



But he should have taken his own advice before David cracked his melon with an excavator. — A boar called Kause (@A_Black_Kyle) June 14, 2021

Hey Jeff, read the name of the podcast, it’s called FRENEMIES. Their relationship was toxic before they even met — LThomas (@Gordon111la) June 14, 2021

He's got a point but sir: pic.twitter.com/H2H5OtlFTV — Timothy, The Vaxxed Homo #BLM #TeamBidenHarris (@ncanarchist) June 14, 2021

The Frenemies podcast aired its final episode on June 8th, 2021. It remains to be seen if Trisha Paytas and Ethan Klein’s professional split is permanent or if the duo will return as co-hosts in the near future.

