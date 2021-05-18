A content creator since the beginning of YouTube, Trisha Paytas has become well known for her extravagant "Mukbangs," venting videos, and overall expensive appeal.

Amassing more than 5 million subscribers on YouTube and 6 million followers on TikTok, Trisha Paytas' videos on her channel, "blndsundoll4mj," have become a template for the new generation aiming to become content creators.

Having recently hit superstardom, thanks to her podcast called "Frenemies" with H3H3's Ethan Klein, Trisha has paved her way past controversy. In her own words:

"You just can't cancel me."

5 most viewed YouTube videos of Trisha Paytas

5) 448,000 views - Trisha Paytas' Boyfriend Tag

Back in early September, Trisha surprised her fans when she posted a Boyfriend Tag featuring Hila Klein's brother, Moses Hacmon.

The couple was previously matched when Trisha guest-starred as "Bachelorette" on an H3 podcast skit. Three months later, Moses proposed to Trisha.

4) 527,000 views - Trisha and Moses dress up as Ethan and Hila

In a funny attempt to copy Ethan and Hila Klein (Moses' sister), Trisha and her fiance Moses cosplay as the couple, then get trendy TikTok corndogs to eat in their car.

Fans of the H3 podcast that stars Ethan and Hila found this tribute absolutely hilarious. The video has over 527,000 views.

3) 650,000 views - Trisha Paytas calls out Gabbie Hanna

With 650,000 views, Trisha calls out Gabbie Hanna on YouTube in response to the latter's remarks against her. She and Gabbie have been in an ongoing fight and have responded to each other via YouTube multiple times.

2) 775,000 views - Trisha Paytas explains Frenemies drama

On December 11, 2020, Trisha posted a YouTube video of her venting about the Frenemies podcast. As seen in the original Frenemies episode, Trisha leaves after she and Ethan have a heated argument on the set.

A day later, Trisha verbalizes that she is quitting the show. Her video amassed over 775,000 views, as many fans were previously anticipating if she would stay.

1) 1.6 million views - Trisha Paytas gets engaged

On Christmas Day 2020, Trisha announced to the world that she was now engaged to her fiance of six months, Moses Hacmon. During a cosplay photoshoot in the Imperial Sand Dunes, Moses surprised Trisha by dropping to one knee and proposing. The video of the proposal acquired over 1.6 million views on YouTube.

Though quite the controversial YouTuber herself, Trisha has lately managed to carry a good repertoire amongst her fans and followers.

