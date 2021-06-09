"I'm honestly gutted": Trisha Paytas leaves Ethan Klein and fans distraught, after quitting Frenemies podcast 

In a surprise move, Trisha Paytas stepped down from the Frenemies podcast with Ethan Klein today through a video uploaded to YouTube. Ethan Klein and fans of the podcast were taken by surprise by the news.

Trisha Paytas released a 20-minute long video on YouTube explaining why she left Frenemies. In the lengthy video, Paytas went through many of her grievances with the Frenemies podcast and why she left her post so abruptly when the show was a clear success.

Based on her account, it seems like one of the main reasons for Trisha Paytas' departure was creative differences or varying levels of control of what happens on the Frenemies podcast.

According to her, she had a five percent stake in what happens on the podcast, which was mainly monetary. Trisha Paytas claimed she wanted a say rather than monetary value, and Ethan Klein and his crew had all the control.

i am honestly gutted over this whole thing, trisha's video this morning was a total surprise to me. I dont really know what more I can say or do. Im very sorry to all the fans of frenemies, I know how much it meant to everyone, I did everything I humanly could to save it — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) June 8, 2021

Prior to the upload of the video, Trisha Paytas seemed to have had a disagreement with Ethan Klein's crew on the Frenemies podcast. She was supposedly rude in their last production, and Ethan Klein pointed out the same to her. However, she claimed it was due to wanting to leave the show, and having concerns over creative control.

"Last night of course I talked to Ethan, and you know, he was saying the crew was really upset with me, and that they didn't want to film the vlog today. I respect that, and I respect him being on their side."

"Money is not the issue. From the beginning, I thought that it went towards crew for Frenemies and vlogs for Frenemies, and all that stuff. I thought I would have more of a say... Last night Ethan was like, 'H3 produces it and you are the talent.' That's when I realized it's different than what I thought it was."

Ethan Klein also gave a quick response and update on Twitter about the situation.

Fan reactions and Ethan Klein's tweet about Trisha Paytas leaving the Frenemies Podcast

Ethan made it very clear on Twitter that the decision from Trisha Paytas was out of the blue and he was just as surprised as all of the fans.

me @ trisha paytas leaving frenemies rn pic.twitter.com/E3O9TwRwm1 — zack BLM (@zackzeckk) June 8, 2021

its so unfair of her to complain about ethan taking the 5% when she literally bought a million dollar house, multiple cars and bags like it was nothing — marl karx (@pink_guillotine) June 8, 2021

with peace and love trisha paytas please say sike pic.twitter.com/Mf5bxw29Mw — ツ (@broknlegos) June 8, 2021

I really love Frenemies Trisha, but I think a lot of other people agree that we can’t keep supporting the show if you’re so unapologetically awful to Ethan and the entire crew. They do SO much for the show. Please apologize to everyone. Your behavior was unacceptable. — dye-anna 🎶⛓🥀 (@n0thinkjustsad) June 8, 2021

Unpopular opinion but I honestly don’t care if frenemies continues if she is going to continue to treat the employees like they don’t do enough work when all she has to do is show up and talk shit. None of them deserved that at all. It’s toxic and they’d be fine w.o her ✌🏽 — Adelaide (@addiejelliott) June 8, 2021

"I am honestly gutted over this whole thing, trisha's video this morning was a total surprise to me. I don't really know what more I can say or do. I'm very sorry to all the fans of frenemies, I know how much it meant to everyone, I did everything I humanly could to save it."

Trisha Paytas quit Frenemies thanks to the Dominos curse and Uncle Fester curse combination. pic.twitter.com/4bLMHsPy0M — Kristina Williams (@ktinawill3) June 8, 2021

trisha paytas is leaving frenemies and this is the worst breakup in youtube history no one talk to me pic.twitter.com/9tAdFnsULE — eliseram (@eliserenee09) June 8, 2021

I just wanted to see why Trisha Paytas was trending and I learn she’s leaving the frenemies podcast pic.twitter.com/N3EkJvc6Y9 — Prince Zuko (@firelrd_zuko) June 8, 2021

Perhaps in the future, the two can sort out their differences, but the Frenemies podcast is on hiatus for now.

