"He is the devil": Trisha Paytas reignites feud by calling David Dobrik a "monster"

Trisha Paytas followed a trend on TikTok where they shared things they accepted and rejected. Trisha Paytas's post acknowledged Ethan Klein, Shane Dawson and Jeffree Star as people they accepted, while rejecting fellow YouTuber David Dobrik.

Trisha Paytas and David Dobrik were once friendly, with Paytas dating Jason Nash from Dobrik's Vlog Squad. However, their friendship turned sour after Trisha Paytas broke up with Nash in 2019.

Trisha Paytas has since openly spoken about how they felt about David Dobrik and his Vlog Squad. Trisha Paytas recently threatened to go to the police following Jeff Wittek's texts alluding to threats.

Trisha Paytas responded to a comment that read, "It's funny how she keeps talking about David sm and he lives rent free in her mind. Move [on] ma'am, you'll be happier."

"I will talk about whoever I want for how long as I want. David Dobrik is the devil on earth, has no remorse, has no accountability, takes no responsibility. He will continue to be a monster."

Paytas's videos were shared by user defnoodles on Instagram. Some comments under the post suggested that Paytas was "starved of attention."

David Dobrik and Trisha Paytas's past

In early June 2021, Trisha Paytas shared that they "truly missed" David Dobrik's vlogs following his comeback announcement on June 15. Dobrik took a hiatus from posting following allegations against him, fellow YouTuber Jason Nash, and longtime friend Durte Dom.

In one of their tweets during that time, Trisha Paytas claimed "everyone deserves a comeback."

Everyone deserves a comeback, except for James Charles. He’s sexted too many underage boys and should be in prison like Austin Jones 👍🏻 — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) June 16, 2021

In May 2021, Trisha Paytas commented on Jeff Wittek not suing David Dobrik following his crane accident that resulted in near-death. In a tweet on May 16, Paytas commented on Jeff's decision before stating that more could have come from Dobrik.

Going further back to March 2021, Trisha Paytas stated that David Dobrik "ruined people's lives" following his initial apology regarding several allegations.

Paytas also responded to Dobrik's apology with a YouTube video stating that David made an apology on "his 'Views' channel, which nobody watches that channel...and I'm not saying that to be shady...it's his least followed platform."

Trisha Paytas has made no further comment on David Dobrik or the Vlog Squad. David Dobrik has not come forward with a statement regarding Paytas's comments.

Also read: Corinna Kopf reveals she made a whopping $4.2 million from OF earnings, leaves David Dobrik and Vlog Squad dumbstruck

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Siddharth Satish