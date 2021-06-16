"Everyone deserves a comeback": Trisha Paytas reveals she 'missed' David Dobrik's vlogs as he returns to YouTube

American YouTuber Trisha Paytas recently took to Twitter to share that she has “truly missed” David Dobrik’s vlogs. The revelation comes after David Dobrik made a YouTube comeback with a new vlog on June 15th.

Dobrik’s return comes following his social media hiatus, as several controversial allegations against his infamous “Vlog Squad” came to light. Although the majority of viewers seemed unhappy about David’s return to YouTube, Trisha surprisingly stated that "everyone deserves a comeback."

Paytas shared her opinion through a series of tweets:

I, for one, have truly missed David’s vlogs 🥲 — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) June 16, 2021

In all seriousness, I’m really trying to stop looking for ppl to fail. All I ever want is for everyone to be held to the same standard of acknowledging behavior thats shitty — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) June 16, 2021

Everyone deserves a comeback, except for James Charles. He’s sexted too many underage boys and should be in prison like Austin Jones 👍🏻 — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) June 16, 2021

Trisha was previously at the forefront of shedding light on Dobrik’s controversies when the YouTuber was getting “canceled” by fans and viewers. She is also a former member of the David Dobrik's Vlog Squad.

Trisha Paytas admits to missing David Dobrik’s videos

David Dobrik was once regarded as one of the most popular YouTubers of all time. However, the 24-year-old started getting embroiled in several controversies a few years after skyrocketing to fame.

His temporary hiatus came following allegations of sexual assault against fellow Vlog Squad member Dom Zeglaitis. Business Insider reported that Zeglaitis assaulted an underage woman while filming a video for Dobrik’s channel in the presence of other Vlog Squad members.

It was also mentioned that the incident took place under the influence of alcohol. In the same report, Trisha Paytas admitted to being present at the house on the night of the incident. She also revealed that Jeff Wittek went to buy alcohol as she left the venue with her then boyfriend, Jason Nash, also a Vlog Squad member.

Trisha later criticized the action and even confronted Jeff Wittek about the incident during a “Frenemies” podcast with her former co-host Ethan Klein. Jeff Wittek was himself recently injured while filming for one of Dobrik’s videos.

Dobrik also came under fire when former Vlog Squad member Seth Francois accused the team of racially inappropriate behavior. He also accused David of making him kiss Jason Nash without his consent for a now-deleted blindfolded video.

Another former member, Nick Keswani, also accused Dobrik’s Vlog Squad of bullying him for his rare condition of dwarfism. During that time, Trisha made her own allegations against David in her “Frenemies”podcast.

She accused the creator of filming “I Snuck Into Their Hotel Room (Surprise)” without her consent. Trisha has since broken her association with the Vlog Squad and parted ways with Nash.

Fans react to Trisha Paytas’ opinion of David Dobrik comeback

Trisha Paytas has always been open about criticizing David Dobrik and his vlog squad. She has called out the creator and his team members on several occasions.

Therefore, Trisha’s recent admittance to “missing” David’s vlogs and support for his comeback did not sit well with fans. They quickly flocked to her replies and expressed their disappointment for the same.

This is makes me question anything you have ever said. Like what are your authentic REAL feelings, because you seem to backpedal a lot. Just perspective on this tweet and all tweets surrounding it. It’s a little troubling and people are honestly worried about you. — (っ◔◡◔)っ ♥ Julia marie ♥ (@_fluffypancakes) June 16, 2021

babe u made so much money off of shitting on him for months.. he facilitated an SA.... so many of us were genuinely rooting for you why are you like this — kels. (@_kbeez) June 16, 2021

Honestly, I will never support you ever again. Your lies have fooled me and I can’t stand a hypocrite. Missing David and Shane after people have defended you for months ? Something is seriously wrong with you — liilyannnee_ (@liilyannnee) June 16, 2021

Naur bestie, it's time to unfollow pic.twitter.com/XTMAIo3Rrz — ChaCha Carey 🐶🐾 (@ItsLikeThatCha) June 16, 2021

You literally got him canceled and now you miss him ??? You definitely need to evaluate yourself https://t.co/SPArpZ6yR6 — Eric Anthony A (@EricAnthonyA) June 16, 2021

I, for one, think everyone should just block you and stop giving you the attention you want to keep you relevant. That won’t happen. This isn’t a fault of her mental health either, it’s too coincidental she tweets about two people she previously “hated”. In the bin 🗑 https://t.co/EOss4PRwFQ — immy (@Immy_Darko) June 16, 2021

She’s joking right???! 🤦🏻‍♀️ Girl, you just miss stalking his every move and dragging him every chance you got! https://t.co/kfvRiT5RRk — Jenny B (@JennyB_11) June 16, 2021

huge bet that this tweet will be the one that cancels Trish once and for all https://t.co/2eiDOrSGjE — Meadow Louise (@MeadowSC_) June 16, 2021

In his most recent video, David subtly addressed past controversies but did not refer to any previous allegations. As of now, fans online do not seem keen to see the YouTuber back on the platform.

Meanwhile, Trisha has walked out of the popular “Frenemies” podcast in light of her recent argument with Ethan Klein. The YouTuber has also hinted towards an upcoming tour with her band.

