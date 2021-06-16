"Everyone deserves a comeback": Trisha Paytas reveals she 'missed' David Dobrik's vlogs as he returns to YouTube

American YouTuber Trisha Paytas recently took to Twitter to share that she has “truly missed” David Dobrik’s vlogs. The revelation comes after David Dobrik made a YouTube comeback with a new vlog on June 15th.
Dobrik’s return comes following his social media hiatus, as several controversial allegations against his infamous “Vlog Squad” came to light. Although the majority of viewers seemed unhappy about David’s return to YouTube, Trisha surprisingly stated that "everyone deserves a comeback."
Paytas shared her opinion through a series of tweets:
Trisha was previously at the forefront of shedding light on Dobrik’s controversies when the YouTuber was getting “canceled” by fans and viewers. She is also a former member of the David Dobrik's Vlog Squad.
Trisha Paytas admits to missing David Dobrik’s videos
David Dobrik was once regarded as one of the most popular YouTubers of all time. However, the 24-year-old started getting embroiled in several controversies a few years after skyrocketing to fame.
His temporary hiatus came following allegations of sexual assault against fellow Vlog Squad member Dom Zeglaitis. Business Insider reported that Zeglaitis assaulted an underage woman while filming a video for Dobrik’s channel in the presence of other Vlog Squad members.
It was also mentioned that the incident took place under the influence of alcohol. In the same report, Trisha Paytas admitted to being present at the house on the night of the incident. She also revealed that Jeff Wittek went to buy alcohol as she left the venue with her then boyfriend, Jason Nash, also a Vlog Squad member.
Trisha later criticized the action and even confronted Jeff Wittek about the incident during a “Frenemies” podcast with her former co-host Ethan Klein. Jeff Wittek was himself recently injured while filming for one of Dobrik’s videos.
Dobrik also came under fire when former Vlog Squad member Seth Francois accused the team of racially inappropriate behavior. He also accused David of making him kiss Jason Nash without his consent for a now-deleted blindfolded video.
Another former member, Nick Keswani, also accused Dobrik’s Vlog Squad of bullying him for his rare condition of dwarfism. During that time, Trisha made her own allegations against David in her “Frenemies”podcast.
She accused the creator of filming “I Snuck Into Their Hotel Room (Surprise)” without her consent. Trisha has since broken her association with the Vlog Squad and parted ways with Nash.
Fans react to Trisha Paytas’ opinion of David Dobrik comeback
Trisha Paytas has always been open about criticizing David Dobrik and his vlog squad. She has called out the creator and his team members on several occasions.
Therefore, Trisha’s recent admittance to “missing” David’s vlogs and support for his comeback did not sit well with fans. They quickly flocked to her replies and expressed their disappointment for the same.
In his most recent video, David subtly addressed past controversies but did not refer to any previous allegations. As of now, fans online do not seem keen to see the YouTuber back on the platform.
Meanwhile, Trisha has walked out of the popular “Frenemies” podcast in light of her recent argument with Ethan Klein. The YouTuber has also hinted towards an upcoming tour with her band.
