Durte Dom of David Dobrik's Vlog Squad responds to sexual assault allegations

Having been at the center of controversy for the past few months, Vlog Squad member Durte Dom has finally broken his silence regarding the sexual assault allegations made against him.

For the better part of two months, multiple victims have accused Durte Dom of sexual misconduct and coercion as part of a "threesome" vlog filmed by David Dobrik's crew.

Since then, almost every member of the Vlog Squad has responded to the allegations with their version of events, all except for the primarily accused Durte Dom.

Durte Dom releases statement about sexual assault allegations

Durte Dom posted an Instagram story addressing the allegations against him

In an Instagram story posted to his account, Durte Dom "apologizes" to the women affected by the incident.

It is time for me to address the recent allegations that have come out against me. I want to sincerely apologize directly to the women involved in this incident. I definitely empathize with the pain that everyone has suffered in this matter.

He also maintains that the accusations against him are false, and he believes that everything that occurred that night was consensual.

With that being said, as far as I am concerned, everything that occurred during the night in question was completely consensual. I believe the statements that have come out against me are entirely misleading and shed an incorrect light on my involvement. My character is being unfairly attacked and the statements that exist in the public eye are unfairly defaming and assaulting my character and reputation.

In what he claims is "a positive light on the events that have transpired," Durte Dom states that he has dedicated his time away from social media and donated thousands of dollars to several women's rights groups.

He concluded his statement by saying, "it's high time people demonstrated more respect for one another in every facet of life" before signing off once again.

