"It wasn't my fault": Trisha Paytas blames Ethan Klein for end of Frenemies

Trisha Paytas recently addressed the Frenemies drama again during their guest appearance on Tana Mongeau's Canceled podcast. They insisted that the end was no their fault, instead pinning the blame for the podcase ending on her former co-host, Ethan Klein.

Trisha also felt Ethan lied about the whole episode, adding that she was at fault initially for calling his wife names.

"Because we were like cool, you know what I mean? But yeah, I think the ending was, like, honestly not my fault, and I'm just gonna say that here because everyone's like, 'It's totally your fault.' No, but like the last podcast he like admitted to... he screenshotted my texts, sent them to his staff, and [said], 'Yeah, I probably shouldn't have done that.' You know, basically saying I wanted them fired. And I asked him to show me the text, right? He basically lied or whatever, and I think he also kind of continued the show because he was the one that was [like] at fault. In the past, it was my fault because I called his wife a c-word and horrible s**t."

Trisha Paytas stated that their previous actions were "horrible" but added that Ethan Klein was at fault for ending the Frenemies podcast. It started in September 2020 and was co-hosted by popular "frenemies" Ethan Klein and Trisha Paytas.

During their 39-episode run, Paytas had also left the set of the podcast following an argument.

Trisha Paytas and Ethan Klein's tumulous relationship

After Klein called his co-host a "dangerous person to be close to," Trisha called his wife, Hila, a "c--t" before vowing never to return. On June 8th, Paytas posted a YouTube video with the announcement that they were leaving the podcast.

This was hours before the latest episode of Frenemies was released. Trisha Paytas cited anxiety while filming their last episode of the podcast. They also claimed that Ethan Klein told them the podcast production crew was unhappy with their behavior.

The 33-year-old continually addressed many of these claims in clips following them leaving the show. Paytas said they wanted the podcast to be a fifty-fifty split in hosting ideas with Klein.

"At the beginning, I really thought that I was just being assertive, just saying how I feel. And then it did turn into frustration because I could feel it all crashing."

Neither Ethan Klein nor the production crew has come forward to address Trisha Paytas' claims. The latter also made no further comments on the situation.

