"I just hope you see this for what it really is": Anna Campbell angrily responds to Trisha Paytas after being mentioned in her latest YouTube video

Anna Campbell recently responded to Trisha Paytas' comments about her in the latter's latest YouTube video, even threatening legal action.

Anna came under fire in late June after her ex-girlfriends, Natalia Taylor, Taylor Lynn, and Kaylee Jade, accused her of being an abusive drug addict who "exploited" them and even s**ted minors behind their back.

The women came together against the 28-year-old and filmed a video titled "We Are Survivors," which detailed everything allegedly done to them.

Anna Campbell threatens Trisha Paytas with legal action

On Thursday afternoon, Paytas posted a video to her second channel titled "secret room is almost finished!" The video detailed the 33-year-old updating her fans on the status of her "secret room" in her new house.

However, she quickly slipped in a few comments about what she would be discussing on her Frenemies spin-off podcast titled "Enemies."

According to Trisha Paytas, one of the topics was going to be the ongoing lawsuit between Anna Campbell and Natalia Taylor. She said:

"So I follow [Anna Campbell] and Natalia Taylor, and I have to dive into it because there's some sh** going on here, and I'm like oh I hate drama channels or big names like Phil Defranco who don't talk about things unless they get views."

She then slammed drama channels and YouTube news reporters such as Phil Defranco for not bringing awareness to severe topics just because of their lack of popularity.

"I get it, but like, can't they also throw in things that people don't talk about as much so they can have more awareness? I don't know, I mean, I'll look into it [and] talk about it. I'm not trying to shy away from it."

Hours later, Anna Campbell decided to respond to Trisha Paytas in the comments section, leaving a lengthy and semi-threatening note before discussing the situation.

The YouTuber initially accused Trisha of purchasing a subscription to her and her ex-girlfriend's OF page, then "jumping the bandwagon" when speaking about how Anna allegedly abused her former partners.

Anna Campbell then subtly hinted to Trisha Paytas that if she were to slander her while discussing the situation, claiming that if the latter couldn't "see this for what it really is," then "the courts will."

Anna Campbell subtly threatened Trisha Paytas with legal action (Image via YouTube)

Trisha Paytas has yet to respond to Anna Campbell's comments to her latest YouTube video.

