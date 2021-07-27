"This is disgusting": David Dobrik sells tickets for fans to party with him and the Vlog Squad, fans are upset

David Dobrik was recently seen selling tickets for fans to join him and the Vlog Squad for a party on July 30th.

25-year-old David Dobrik came under fire in early March after misconduct allegations regarding the alleged sexual assault of a minor had resurfaced. David had reportedly orchestrated an inappropriate scene in his vlog where former Vlog Squad member, Dom Zeglaitis, invited a girl into his room and fed her alcohol. The girl told Insider magazine three years later that she had been assaulted but was too afraid to tell anyone.

Ever since the release of the article, David had gone on a three-month hiatus from social media. However, he returned to YouTube almost immediately after the last episode of the Frenenmies podcast, which was ironically what shed light upon his allegations.

David Dobrik sells overpriced tickets to fans

On Monday afternoon, fans that were searching around the event website, Eventbrite, happened to notice that David Dobrik was selling tickets for fans to come see him and the Vlog Squad at an upcoming party.

David Dobrik upsets fans by planning an upcoming party for fans (Image via Instagram)

The tickets seemingly ranged from $40-1,500, and offered fans a six-hour admission to the party.

To add, the poster for the party was for people 21 and older, prompting fans to voice their concern in the comments.

Fans call David Dobrik's party plan "disgusting"

Fans took to Instagram to state how upset they were with David's decision to host a party merely months after his latest one caused great upheaval.

People became concerned that his next excursion may end up as less of a party for his fans, and more of an "SA" situation.

Fans outraged by David Dobrik's upcoming party 1/2 (Image via Instagram)

Many even claimed that David didn't deserve to "go back to normal" after all the publicized allegations against him. Despite him apologizing twice, it seems as though David had truly never gotten the chance to fully redeem himself.

Meanwhile, others called the pricing for the tickets "not too unreasonable".

Fans outraged by David Dobrik's upcoming party 2/2 (Image via Instagram)

The majority of fans showed how dismayed they were with David's idea to host a party once again. The 24-year-old has continued to upload vlogs every Tuesday.

Also read: “This seems like a stretch”: Ethan Klein receives backlash after calling out James Charles for being at an arcade

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Siddharth Satish