"Father and daughter": Internet reacts to Keemstar's girlfriend, who is supposedly 20 years younger than him

Daniel "Keemstar" Keem recently confirmed his relationship with a 20-year-old. In an episode of his podcast "Mom's Basement," the YouTube star stated that he met his girlfriend at a meet-up, which she attended with her friend. He claimed that she wasn't aware of his internet career when they met.

Keemstar is no stranger to controversy and drama, with his popular YouTube channel surrounding influencer news.

Following his public statement, both Trisha Paytas and Ethan Klein commented on the age gap between the two. Keemstar, for reference, is 39 years old.

Paytas called out Keemstar for "grooming someone who was so much younger than him."

"20-year-olds don't have fully developed minds."

Klein recently made a joke about the twenty-year-old calling in to his podcast and mentioning the size of the Drama Alert YouTuber's genitalia. Following the joke, Klein's podcast channel was suspended, and he claimed it was Keemstar who reported the video.

In an August 9 Instagram post, Keemstar shared a photo of himself and his girlfriend in his sports car, captioning it:

"Vroom."

Instagram users react to Keemstar's recent post

Keem's post received over 24K likes and a thousand comments. Many of the comments under the post involved jokes about the age difference between the two.

One user commented:

"Damn Keem is deleting comments fast. Must be self conscious of his nearly underage GF. Mid-life crisis tends to hit hard for people like our boy Keem."

Another user stated:

"Are you [taken] her to school?"

A third user said:

"I love seeing a father spending time with their daughter, especially during these times in crisis."

Keemstar did not comment on his Instagram post at the time of this article. The internet personality has not confirmed the identity of his girlfriend, though some netizens allege her to be Christine Youngman, whose Instagram account is set to private currently.

Keemstar, in a recent Hollywood Fix video, was seen with his girlfriend in an airport. When the reporter asked if his companion was his girlfriend, he referred to her as "Jossie."

