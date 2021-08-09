"You're the biggest victim in the world": Twitter reacts to the ongoing feud between Trisha Paytas and Keemstar 

Trisha Paytas and Daniel "Keemstar" Keem recently caught the attention of their followers after insulting each other back and forth on Twitter.

Daniel Keem, 39, is an American YouTuber and internet personality best known for being the host of Drama Alert, a YouTube channel dedicated to posting online gossip and news.

Keemstar came under fire recently after fans discovered he had entered a relationship with a 20-year-old. Although his girlfriend in question was no longer a minor, many were still extremely uncomfortable with the idea of Keemstar being almost twice her age.

It’s nice seeing a father hanging out with his daughter — RG (@MonotoneMonicaa) August 6, 2021

Trisha Paytas drags Keemstar on Twitter

On Saturday evening, Trisha Paytas took to Twitter to respond to Keemstar's tweet that was supposedly targeting her.

She responded by calling the 39-year-old "obese too", after he indirectly shamed her for taking anti-depression medication and being overweight.

Ur literally obese too tho ? Of all the things you think you’re “winning” - being healthy and fit ain’t one of em. From one obese troll to another, respectfully https://t.co/ORQcsxQlj6 — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) August 7, 2021

Keemstar then challenged Trisha to a one-on-one 100 yard dash, then insulted her by using offensive wordplay.

1v1 race 100 yard dash!



For you we will call it the 100 yard Trash! https://t.co/sRCsUPPya8 — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) August 7, 2021

Trisha Paytas then brought up an inappropriate joke made by Keemstar about his 20-year-old girlfriend, saying he was going to be "prepared for the winter dance and prom". She accused him of having "sick intentions".

This pedophile joke in 2021 doesn’t fly. Joking about dating high school girls has underlying sick intentions @KEEMSTAR why’d u delete ? pic.twitter.com/MqAQG6UWdp — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) August 7, 2021

Keemstar clapped back by calling Trisha a "sick person", allegeding that she once told him that she wanted to "eat [his] a*****e".

Wanna know what wasn’t a joke, that you 100% said to me?



THAT YOU WANTED TO EAT MY ASSHOLE!!



The only sick person here is you!!! https://t.co/t1JSPKnS7k — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) August 7, 2021

Although Trisha no longer responded to Keemstar, the latter continued to angrily post about her, claiming that she had been trying to "cancel" him for years due to her wanting to get intimate.

Fact is TRASH @trishapaytas has tried to cancel me for years because she wants the KEEMSTAR COCK and it’s NEVER NEVER HAPPENING!



You are gross 🤮 ! pic.twitter.com/mmTae7OWHj — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) August 7, 2021

The following day, Keemstar tweeted that he wanted Trisha Paytas on as a guest on Drama Alert.

Inviting @trishapaytas on #DramaAlert for a interview!!!



Fuck it! The internet is boring as hell right now I’ll take one for the team! — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) August 8, 2021

Despite Trisha not responding to Keemstar's invite to be on his show, fans had a few choice words to say about their Twitter feud.

Twitter weighs in on the Trisha Paytas vs Keemstar feud

People on Twitter responded to the feud between Trisha Paytas and Keemstar, either siding with Trisha Paytas for Keemstar's mental-health comment, or siding with Keemstar after Trisha called him "obese".

You're the biggest victim in the world, the female boogie. — Ryan (@Ryan07407060) August 7, 2021

He typed that tweet thinking he's hot just cos he scored a 20 year old skinny gf. — sef ✵ (@iancadorna) August 7, 2021

This reads like 2 kids on the playground screaming "no u" back and forth. — LindseyLueWho (@LindseyLueWho1) August 7, 2021

Your 350lbs and growing lol he probably 200 stay mad — bret (@Brett_Black22) August 7, 2021

What’s wrong with being on anti-depressants we’re going to a therapist? Didn’t know that it was bad to try to take care of yourself — Natalie Rocha (@NatalieDewbre) August 8, 2021

I love how he is calling Trisha busted when she has a whole fan base on onlyfans..... — nico (@ItisNikki) August 8, 2021

Are you looking at the same picture? — Becky (@Becky80925087) August 8, 2021

Meanwhile, a user tagged Austin McBroom in attempts to get the two to resolve their issues through boxing in the next Social Gloves event.

@AustinMcbroom Trisha vs Keem boxing/ wrestling match PLEASE!!!!!! — Alexys Machine (@PizzaAndChill) August 8, 2021

When someone uses mental health as a “win” over someone 🤡 of all people; Keemstar is far from a mentally stable person. — LonelyFans.com (@RuthAnomaly) August 7, 2021

Imagine being so old and irrelevant that you shit on younger people who quite literally are born with a chemical imbalances that are actively trying to better themselves? Like bro stay in your lane. 🙄🙈 — Gabby_(:3 」∠)_ (@animegirlgv) August 7, 2021

Regardless of their stance, many have voiced their dislike for both Trisha Paytas and Keemstar after the two have been involved in countless controversies throughout the years.

