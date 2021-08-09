"You're the biggest victim in the world": Twitter reacts to the ongoing feud between Trisha Paytas and Keemstar 

Trisha Paytas and Daniel "Keemstar" Keem recently caught the attention of their followers after insulting each other back and forth on Twitter.
Daniel Keem, 39, is an American YouTuber and internet personality best known for being the host of Drama Alert, a YouTube channel dedicated to posting online gossip and news.
Keemstar came under fire recently after fans discovered he had entered a relationship with a 20-year-old. Although his girlfriend in question was no longer a minor, many were still extremely uncomfortable with the idea of Keemstar being almost twice her age.
Trisha Paytas drags Keemstar on Twitter
On Saturday evening, Trisha Paytas took to Twitter to respond to Keemstar's tweet that was supposedly targeting her.
She responded by calling the 39-year-old "obese too", after he indirectly shamed her for taking anti-depression medication and being overweight.
Keemstar then challenged Trisha to a one-on-one 100 yard dash, then insulted her by using offensive wordplay.
Trisha Paytas then brought up an inappropriate joke made by Keemstar about his 20-year-old girlfriend, saying he was going to be "prepared for the winter dance and prom". She accused him of having "sick intentions".
Keemstar clapped back by calling Trisha a "sick person", allegeding that she once told him that she wanted to "eat [his] a*****e".
Although Trisha no longer responded to Keemstar, the latter continued to angrily post about her, claiming that she had been trying to "cancel" him for years due to her wanting to get intimate.
The following day, Keemstar tweeted that he wanted Trisha Paytas on as a guest on Drama Alert.
Despite Trisha not responding to Keemstar's invite to be on his show, fans had a few choice words to say about their Twitter feud.
Twitter weighs in on the Trisha Paytas vs Keemstar feud
People on Twitter responded to the feud between Trisha Paytas and Keemstar, either siding with Trisha Paytas for Keemstar's mental-health comment, or siding with Keemstar after Trisha called him "obese".
Meanwhile, a user tagged Austin McBroom in attempts to get the two to resolve their issues through boxing in the next Social Gloves event.
Regardless of their stance, many have voiced their dislike for both Trisha Paytas and Keemstar after the two have been involved in countless controversies throughout the years.
