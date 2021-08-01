Gabbie Hanna continues to berate Jessi Smiles publicly, and fans urge her to stop

YouTuber Gabbie Hanna recently angered the internet once again after trying to tear down Jessi Smiles. She has previously done so on multiple occasions.

30-year-old Gabbie Hanna and 27-year-old Jessi Smiles started their feud in 2018 after the latter accused Hanna of secretly backing Curtis Lepore, the man who assaulted Smiles. Hanna repeatedly denied the accusations but eventually admitted to supporting Lepore.

Since that admission by Hanna, the two have routinely gone at each other by posting hostile videos on YouTube.

Gabbie Hanna blames Jessi Smiles for lack of views

Hanna recently published a video titled, "Jessi Smiles ACTUALLY needs to be stopped." This is Hanna's fifth attempt to slam Smiles in the span of one month. This time, Hanna blamed Smiles for decreasing views on her videos and the massive dislikes her videos get.

Hanna started by complaining about how she couldn't leave YouTube because it is her source of income.

"People say it's just comments but it's not. It's my work. This isn't just some past time where if I'm not having fun [I] can just leave. No one should have to leave because they're being harassed. That's what people never understood about me, is what they see is oh [I'm] upset because [I'm] losing subscribers or because her views aren't the same."

Hanna then continued by expressing that she just wanted to share her art online, yet felt disappointed when "every release gets sabotaged."

"I forreal want to just share my art and it's hard when I do that [because] it's automatically double the dislikes to likes. Every release gets sabotaged with either a new video or a dislike campaign run by tea channels. All I've been trying to do since 2018 is mind my business and make music, but they cannot and will not allow me to have any peace."

Gabbie Hanna then filmed herself watching Jessi Smiles' video titled "Gabbie Hanna needs to be stopped."

"I'm actually curious. What do I need to be stopped from? Existing? Posting? Like talking to people? She only posts to talk about me. Are you kidding me?"

Twitter drags Hanna for continuing to mention Smiles

Many took to Twitter to condemn Gabbie Hanna for continuously posting about Jessi Smiles after uploading multiple videos about her.

You're such an abuser, can't you just leave her alone and go offline for a while like you said you would? Or was that just for clicks? — Neighborhood Drag King 🤴 (@PhilDYoni) July 31, 2021

Gabbie… she Is full on pregnant with a child. Stop it. No one cares about this anymore. Jessi ended this all when she posted, and you’re just honestly really sad by continuing this. No one cares anymore….. plot twist; you are the monster 🥴 and check out Brittany Simon — tayy₃₆₅ (@taybubblegum) July 31, 2021

Weird how you accuse Jessi of glossing over key facts when you conveniently leave out that u accused @JentotheDen of rape ?? 🤨 — melissa rae (@overthepantshj) July 31, 2021

Increasing the amount of videos or tweets about any of these situations just gives the people you're talking about and the public more to harp on, more to dissect and isnt doing you any favors. You say you're minding your own business yet you've only proven you cant even do that — maple (@maple95694428) July 31, 2021

You caused so much chaos and hurt so many people. Was it worth it? Did you get what you wanted? Are you happy now? — cL (@InfiniteAhq) July 31, 2021

This is getting ridiculous why do you keep saying things with proof that doesnt even match the words coming out of your mouth. This is probably the most warped video you have done so far. — ☀️Brighter Days Ahead☀️ (@justagirl1989) July 31, 2021

You really really need to get your perspective in order. This is not good. Not saying that you don’t have some valid points, but overall you are missing the mark on a lot of this. — Heather (@hpetro124) July 31, 2021

"truth" lol you don't even know what that is — Michael A (@Michael092218) August 1, 2021

Broooooo you're a rape apologisist just take the l and shut up. I like you better the twelve seconds that you were offline forever — Stella (@Stella14378879) July 31, 2021

Ok so now stfu thank you — Miles Frazier (@miles_frazier) July 31, 2021

Smiles is yet to respond to Gabbie Hanna's multiple uploads regarding their ongoing beef.

