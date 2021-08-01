Gabbie Hanna continues to berate Jessi Smiles publicly, and fans urge her to stop

YouTuber Gabbie Hanna recently angered the internet once again after trying to tear down Jessi Smiles. She has previously done so on multiple occasions.
30-year-old Gabbie Hanna and 27-year-old Jessi Smiles started their feud in 2018 after the latter accused Hanna of secretly backing Curtis Lepore, the man who assaulted Smiles. Hanna repeatedly denied the accusations but eventually admitted to supporting Lepore.
Since that admission by Hanna, the two have routinely gone at each other by posting hostile videos on YouTube.
Gabbie Hanna blames Jessi Smiles for lack of views
Hanna recently published a video titled, "Jessi Smiles ACTUALLY needs to be stopped." This is Hanna's fifth attempt to slam Smiles in the span of one month. This time, Hanna blamed Smiles for decreasing views on her videos and the massive dislikes her videos get.
Hanna started by complaining about how she couldn't leave YouTube because it is her source of income.
"People say it's just comments but it's not. It's my work. This isn't just some past time where if I'm not having fun [I] can just leave. No one should have to leave because they're being harassed. That's what people never understood about me, is what they see is oh [I'm] upset because [I'm] losing subscribers or because her views aren't the same."
Hanna then continued by expressing that she just wanted to share her art online, yet felt disappointed when "every release gets sabotaged."
"I forreal want to just share my art and it's hard when I do that [because] it's automatically double the dislikes to likes. Every release gets sabotaged with either a new video or a dislike campaign run by tea channels. All I've been trying to do since 2018 is mind my business and make music, but they cannot and will not allow me to have any peace."
Gabbie Hanna then filmed herself watching Jessi Smiles' video titled "Gabbie Hanna needs to be stopped."
"I'm actually curious. What do I need to be stopped from? Existing? Posting? Like talking to people? She only posts to talk about me. Are you kidding me?"
Twitter drags Hanna for continuing to mention Smiles
Many took to Twitter to condemn Gabbie Hanna for continuously posting about Jessi Smiles after uploading multiple videos about her.
Smiles is yet to respond to Gabbie Hanna's multiple uploads regarding their ongoing beef.
