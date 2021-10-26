Keemstar’s retirement announcement could simply be one big troll, suspect fans

On October 25, Daniel “Keemstar” Keem announced his retirement as the host of the DramaAlert YouTube channel.

The announcement surprised most fans, as Keem has repeatedly claimed that he will never retire from the internet. The controversial YouTuber hinted that age might be one of the factors behind his retirement in the initial video.

Regardless, most of the community has expressed suspicion, claiming that the content creator might have made the announcement for clout. However, Keem contended that while he will still be on Twitter, the YouTuber is stepping down as the host of the DramaAlert channel.

KEEM 🍿 @KEEMSTAR I am retiring full statement later today I am retiring full statement later today

Fans express suspicion over Keemstar’s retirement announcement

Keem started the DramaAlert channel in June 2014 and has to date, amassed around 5.77 million subscribers.

Regardless, it is currently unclear whether the internet star is actually retiring, with many people claiming that it might be a hoax to gain attention.

Grinnar @EmperorGrinnar @BroThatsBogus @KEEMSTAR Making things up, and being overly egotistical is truly hard work. @BroThatsBogus @KEEMSTAR Making things up, and being overly egotistical is truly hard work.

ł ฿ɄⱠⱠɎ ฿ɄⱠⱠłɆ₴ @bully_bullies @KEEMSTAR If this is real and not an elaborate troll then you will be missed as an entertainer. I wish you well in all your endeavors. @KEEMSTAR If this is real and not an elaborate troll then you will be missed as an entertainer. I wish you well in all your endeavors.

Barnacules Nerdgasm @Barnacules @rickyberwick @KEEMSTAR Of course he’s lying, when has he ever told the truth? He does this every few years for attention. @rickyberwick @KEEMSTAR Of course he’s lying, when has he ever told the truth? He does this every few years for attention. https://t.co/qPiT4GIdPR

Ryan 🇮🇪🟠 @RyanHarrisUTD @KEEMSTAR Haven’t been keeping up so I’m only going to assume you’re trolling @KEEMSTAR Haven’t been keeping up so I’m only going to assume you’re trolling

ᱬ Vanessa ᗢ @A_Lizzie_Stan @KEEMSTAR I still am thinking cap. Seems just like you to want to get some news so ya said you was retiring to see the community reaction 🧐 @KEEMSTAR I still am thinking cap. Seems just like you to want to get some news so ya said you was retiring to see the community reaction 🧐

bulletclubgaming91 @bulletclub1992 @KEEMSTAR you are leaving drama alert cause as an investor in faze and their merger going public investing and owning or investing in drama alert causes conflict of interest and double dipping. Which means you had to take the bigger bag of stock/investment and plan for the future correct? @KEEMSTAR you are leaving drama alert cause as an investor in faze and their merger going public investing and owning or investing in drama alert causes conflict of interest and double dipping. Which means you had to take the bigger bag of stock/investment and plan for the future correct?

The matter is expected to be cleared up once the podcaster posts the explanation video that he has promised.

Daniel Keem’s retirement announcement

The 39-year-old initially announced his retirement on Twitter and claimed he would release an explanation video later the same day. Keem is one of the most controversial internet personalities around. He has been involved in multiple beefs with fellow creators in the past few years and was accused of racism and pedophilia.

Shy42 @shy_ferg @KEEMSTAR Now wait a damn second...if I remember correctly, you said when you left the drama space you were gonna burn it to the ground and release all the receipts. Is that still gonna happen?! @KEEMSTAR Now wait a damn second...if I remember correctly, you said when you left the drama space you were gonna burn it to the ground and release all the receipts. Is that still gonna happen?!

Last year, H3H3 Productions’ Ethan Klein released a three-part video series exposing Keem’s toxic behavior. The YouTuber ended up losing a G Fuel sponsorship after the series was released, something that has now apparently snowballed into retirement as the host of DramaAlert.

KEEM 🍿 @KEEMSTAR Working on my retirement explanation video that’s coming out tomorrow. Making this video is way harder than I thought it would be…. Thanks to all the fans, companies, industry peps & fellow creators reaching out with love.Tomorrow I explain all! Working on my retirement explanation video that’s coming out tomorrow. Making this video is way harder than I thought it would be…. Thanks to all the fans, companies, industry peps & fellow creators reaching out with love.Tomorrow I explain all!

In the video, Keem explained that he was actually retiring, although he will still be active on Twitter:

“I am retiring. I know I’ve said a million times that I’m never leaving the internet, that I’m never retiring, but I really am.”

KEEM 🍿 @KEEMSTAR dilbert @chcha51812647 @KEEMSTAR Will you still be on twitter or are you leaving the entire internet @KEEMSTAR Will you still be on twitter or are you leaving the entire internet I will still be on Twitter. But I will not be the host of #DramaAlert in the near future. I’ll explain everything in tomorrow’s DramaAlert video. twitter.com/chcha51812647/… I will still be on Twitter. But I will not be the host of #DramaAlert in the near future. I’ll explain everything in tomorrow’s DramaAlert video. twitter.com/chcha51812647/…

The DramaAlert host did not talk about the specific reason behind his decision to retire but hinted that he was getting too old to keep up with the weekly podcasts. Regardless, the NY native is currently working on an explanation video, which he claimed will be posted on October 26.

Edited by Ravi Iyer