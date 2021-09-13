Trisha Paytas leaks DMs with Hila and Ethan Klein as her crying video over Moses Hacmon's allegations leaves the internet divided

The drama between YouTubers Trisha Paytas and Ethan Klein of the H3H3 Productions continues as the former's fiance, Moses Hacmon, faces serious s**ual a**ault allegations. Paytas believes that the claims made against their (Trisha Paytas recognizes as non-binary) fiance are fake and pleaded with Ethan Klein to stop speaking about them on his podcast.

Trisha Paytas went on to release text messages between themselves, Ethan Klein, and his wife Hila Klein, where they begged Ethan to stop talking about them, which has added fuel to the fire.

Trisha Paytas and Ethan Klein have been at war since the end of their podcast, Frenemies. Paytas also appeared on YouTuber Keemstar's podcast, Mum's Basement, which angered Klein even more as he and Keemstar are engaged in an endless online feud.

Trisha Paytas leaks text messages

Paytas released a series of text messages exchanged with Ethan and Hila, where they begged Ethan to stop mentioning them in his podcasts. They did so after allegations of r*pe were made against Hacmon, who happens to be Ethan's brother-in-law.

Moses Hacmon went to Twitter on September 9, firmly standing against the allegations made against him, which were brought forward by a woman named “Daphney”, who claims to be his ex.

He was also recently accused of cheating on his now fiancé Trisha Paytas which he also went on to deny. Paytas has stood by his side, and the two remain engaged.

Trisha Paytas' leaked text messages showcasing them defending Moses Hacmon against r*pe also consisted of their s**ual a***lt experience, which they spoke about during a Frenemies podcast. Ethan Klein deleted the episode after believing that the accusations made against Paytas' rapist were false.

Paytas mentioned in the text messages that cops showed up at their mother's home since their s**ual a***lt allegations resurfaced online.

As the 33-year-old continued to beg Klein to stop fueling the hate against them, Hila interjected, saying:

"My mum is having a mental breakdown and my whole family is basically broken down, welcome to the club you're not the only victim here, start taking responsibilities for your own actions."

As the conversation amongst the three continued, Ethan Klein said he believes the victim who claimed to have been assaulted by Moses Hacmon.

He also attacked Paytas for supporting Hacmon as allegations against him have been made:

"If you actually cared about victims you hypocrite shame on you shame on both of you I so trembling with anger and disgust, shame and sadness."

Trisha Paytas also broke down on Twitter as they begged the Klein family to stop speaking about them.

Trisha Paytas makes their Twitter account private

As tension amongst the soon-to-be family rises, Trisha Paytas has made their Twitter account private. They used the social media platform to discuss any drama about them.

Paytas appears to be tired of the endless hate they have received during their internet war with Ethan.

Ethan Klein has not publicly stated that he will not discuss matters concerning Trisha Paytas again. He took to Twitter today, requesting his followers not to harass anyone who is part of the public feud as serious allegations have been made against those involved.

