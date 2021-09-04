 "They are just making up lies": Moses Hacmon responds after being accused of cheating on fiancee Trisha Paytas

Trisha Paytas and Moses Hacmon’s upcoming wedding may be put on hold as cheating accusations against the latter have surfaced online. Paytas and Hacmon have grown to be YouTube’s favorite couple. Their videos garner millions of views, and fans love the chemistry between them, often seen in Trisha Paytas’ popular mukbang videos.

Although the couple announced they are to be wed soon, after a fairy-tale-like proposal where the two were dressed as Aladdin and Jasmine, cheating rumors now question the future they hold.

User @ms.mercury recently took to her Instagram stories, accusing Moses Hacmon of cheating on her with Trisha Paytas. She was answering fan questions about him, where several questions regarding Paytas-Hacmon were put out.

Did Moses Hacmon cheat on Trisha Paytas?

As questions regarding the couple flooded the Instagram user’s profile, one amongst the many read:

“Moses using Tricia?”

Mercury responded:

“Lol never forget #Tricia. And you tell me.. Someone living in Inglewood now lives in a mansion and all he had to do was betray everyone he loved.”

Mercury also claimed that Hacmon had not told her about his previous marriage:

“I barely found out he was married yesterday when a tea account filled me in. No idea about anything with the ex-wives.”

As the Instagram user continued to drag Trisha Paytas’ fiancé online, a picture of Moses Hacmon seen with another woman surfaced online. The picture was allegedly taken a few months ago.

Moses Hacmon responds to cheating accusations

As news of Hacmon cheating on Paytas circulated online, he took to Twitter to defend himself. The tweet read:

This is one of my best friends that is invited to my wedding. At this point they are just making up lies in attempt to upset us. But they are just losing credibility everyday. — Channel Water (@Moses_Hacmon) September 2, 2021

As the cheating rumors are still new, no new updates regarding Trisha Paytas and Moses Hacmon’s relationship have surfaced. The couple is still together.

As the Instagram user continued to diss Hacmon, Paytas recently took to the social media platform sharing that they (Trisha Paytas recognizes as non-binary) are on an “ovulation vacation” with Hacmon.

The controversial YouTuber also recently posted a video with her future husband on her channel titled “boyfriend PRANK gone HORRIBLY WRONG!”

