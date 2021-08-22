"It's a little bit sketchy": Trisha Paytas' skincare brand under fire over reports of "burnt skin" and fake sunscreen

YouTuber Trisha Paytas owns the skincare line Miracle Elixir, which she launched in early June. The collection contains nine items and costs $199. Since its launch, many users have questioned the authenticity of the products in Paytas' skincare line.

British YouTuber James Welsh recently reviewed the Miracle Elixir line. In his specific review of the day cream, Welsh claimed that it looked "curdled."

"What worries me here is that this has an SPF, and I know SPFs are difficult to get approved and they're difficult to go through the process. So that looks a little bit better. I don't know how that has sunscreen in it. I'm not saying they're lying but that is so insanely sheer. Again in my person opinion I'm not sure that that's sunscreen. I don't understand."

Welsh then attempted an experiment with a UV-specific application on his phone. In short, sunscreen was meant to be a layer on the skin that appeared darker to protect from UV rays.

Paytas' day cream did not change the texture or shade range on the application. Welsh stated that he was unsure if the application was a suitable test for skincare cream.

"Trisha Paytas's skin from what I've seen leading up to this video...The fact that she's claiming that these products saved her skin, she very publicly sees the dermatologist and has a lot of face peels. It's all pretty much one big lie."

Criticisms for Trisha Paytas's skincare line

Another YouTuber, Cassandra Bankson, discussed the possibility of Trisha Paytas being sued over their skincare line.

In the video, Bankson covered the ingredients of the entire skincare line and discussed the intricacy of skincare and beauty guidelines.

"There are things that are missing or there are things that I do not know. There are many things that senior cosmetic chemists or director of chemistry at companies would blow my mind open with their knowledge, please...I don't see how those ingredients lists play out. The sunscreens, like what is the vehicle that you are putting them in. Where is the preservative system?"

Bankson also showed a TikTok user who claimed they gained an infection from Trisha Paytas's skincare line. In the video, the user's nose started burning, and her skin was peeling as she explained her use of Paytas' product.

Trisha Paytas has not commented on the situation at this time. The TikTok user who got skin burn attempted to reach out to Paytas but has not received a response yet.

