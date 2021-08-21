What the “Spider-Man: No Way Home” trailer needs to get right

While Marvel fans are pretty excited about Eternals and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, it's the long-overdue Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer everyone is hyped up for.

What's interesting is Marvel's hesitation to release the trailer, or at least a teaser, for the third Spidey movie in the franchise which is just four months away from its theatrical release. A few days back, it was rumored that the studio might screen the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer at CinemaCon but not make it available online.

Thankfully, Marvel head Kevin Feige has quashed the baseless speculation in a recent interview with Comicbook.com.

He revealed:

"Shang-Chi is coming out, the Eternals trailer just came out, but yes on December 17, we have the third in our Homecoming trilogy with Sony and Jon Watts and with Tom Holland. I can only guarantee there will be a trailer before the movie comes out."

While Feige's statement does come as a relief to fans, it still doesn't give us even the slightest hint as to when the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer will be released.

Fans have grown impatient due to the delay, intentional or not, and the trailer needs to get several things right if it wants to live up to the hype.

Warning: Loki spoilers ahead!

What Marvel needs to get right in the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer

A still from Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), Image via Marvel Studios

Fulfilling the promise of a multiverse

The end of Loki Season 1 saw the sacred timeline split wide-open, unleashing countless different branches of the multiverse that pose a threat to the sacred timeline in the MCU.

It is only obvious at this stage that the characters in Spider-Man: No Way Home will witness the first few shockwaves of Kang's death, unless the Eternals get involved in it too (which isn't unlikely). As Marvel has joined hands with Sony, we might see Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield reprise their Spider-Man roles and possibly fight alongside Tom Holland's Spidey.

A still from Loki Season 1 (2020) shows the sacred timeline branching into multiple realities, Image via Marvel Studios

Green Goblin, Doc Ock, and Electro are some of the villains from Sony's previous Spider-Man movies rumored to appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Similarly, we can expect to see other versions of MJ as well.

At this point, the Sony universe (or Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters) and MCU are colliding. The reveal of Michael Keaton's Vulture in the Morbius trailer said a lot. Also, J.K. Simmon's J. Jonah Jameson, who reprised his famous reporter role in the last scene of Spider-Man: Far From Home, is rumored to appear in Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Although a Spider-man-Venom crossover is a long shot, it's definitely possible if Sony and Marvel agree on it.

J.K. Simmons in a still from Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), Image via Marvel Studios

There's no smoke without fire, and the next Spider-Man movie will definitely be a major entry in MCU's Phase 4 since it might introduce and set-up several multiversal elements/rules for the future movies. Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer should hint toward (and definitely not reveal) the approaching danger of a multiversal war.

Hinting at a Doctor Strange connection

The next movie about the Sorcerer Supreme is aptly titled Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, scheduled to release in March 2022. A leaked set photo has almost confirmed that Benedict Cumberbatch's character will be seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

A new photo from the set of #SpidermanNoWayHome features Doctor Strange greeting Spidey in front of what seems to be the New York Sanctum Santorum.



(via: Not3CFilm | https://t.co/nG1k64QJ9J) pic.twitter.com/ZPioJLPCEp — Spider-Man: No Way Home News (@spideysnews) August 1, 2021

The responsibility of protecting Earth from those seeking to destroy it ultimately falls to Stephen Strange. If Peter Parker finds himself in the middle of a multiversal catastrophe in Spider-Man: No Way Home, only Doctor Strange can help him out, and he most probably will.

Furthermore, Hot Toys has revealed a new official Spider-Man collectible figure which showcases the web-slinger in a modified suit fused with mystic powers, which also hints towards a Spider-Man-Doctor Strange collaboration.

Cumberbatch was spotted flaunting his signature Sorcerer Supreme beard while having dinner with Tom Holland during Spider-Man: No Way Home reshoots in LA. which is all the more reason to expect him in the upcoming Spidey film.

📸 | NEW pictures of Tom Holland having dinner with Benedict Cumberbatch and the cast from “Spider-Man: No Way Home” in LA a couple weeks ago.



Via: thollandmood on Instagram (Owner: jdlee1303 on Instagram) pic.twitter.com/byP76PtNHE — Tom Holland News (@AllNewsTom) August 18, 2021

The Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer could (and should) hint at Peter Parker's connection to Doctor Strange, which would only increase fans' anticipation for the movie.

Saving the best for last

Spider-Man in a still from Avengers: Endgame, Image via Marvel Studios A still from Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), Image via Marvel Studios

Marvel fans hate spoilers, which is ironic given the number of rumors surrounding Spider-Man: No Way Home. Since the movie is rumored to contain so many multiversal elements and major characters from the MCU and Sony universe, Marvel will have to be extremely stingy with the new trailer.

It takes very little time for fans to breakdown trailers and spot the tiniest details, so the studio will have to be very careful not to include any potential spoilers in the trailer. Considering Marvel is capable enough to control insider information and avoid leaks, its trailer editors would definitely remove any shot or scene that could possibly hint at a major reveal or twist.

Unpopular opinion - Marvel shouldn’t release the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer

Now that the alternate timelines have been freed, Shang-chi and Eternals, which are releasing in September and October respectively, might also deal with the multiverse. Additionally, the Season 1 of What If is still streaming and is a few weeks away from its finale. These releases could contain elements that tie in with the third Spider-Man movie, which is probably why the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer isn't out yet.

A still from Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), Image via Marvel Studios

No Way Home comes out in December, almost a month and a half after the release of Eternals. This would still give Marvel enough time to introduce the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer and market it. Unless, of course, the studio decides to postpone the movie's release date in case COVID-19 cases rise again and cause theaters to shut down. This could be forcing the studio to tread carefully and not release a trailer before it can ensure a timely theatrical release.

After Avengers: Endgame, the Spider-Man threequel is definitely the most speculated and hyped MCU movie. Social media is bubbling with rumors and speculation, and there is no way fans are going to miss the movie. Even if Marvel doesn't give them a trailer, Spider-Man: No Way Home would still pull audiences to cinemas and become a massive commercial success.

BTS from Spider-Man: No Way Home, Image via Marvel

Marvel clearly doesn't need to spend any money on promoting this movie, and delaying the trailer release to increase the hype is free marketing for the studio. In an age where movies give away all the major plot points in the trailer and keep releasing teasers to create hype, it would be a legendary move not to release the Spider-Man No Way Home trailer.

More importantly, it would bring back the charm of going to the cinema knowing absolutely nothing about the movie and getting surprised every few minutes. The charm of cinema would be back!

Having said that, it is becoming increasingly difficult to predict Kevin Feige's intentions and next move. Since he has already "guaranteed" that the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer will be released, fans have no option but to trust his words. In an interview with CinemaBlend, Feige said,

"Honestly, I've seen the fervor online. It has not necessarily occurred to me that it is any more or less secret than any of our other projects. I think all of our projects… we want to preserve surprises. That's all the secrecy is for."

Set to be the next big entry in the MCU, the Tom Holland-starrer Spider-Man: No Way Home drops on December 17, 2021.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod