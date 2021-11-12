Fitness YouTuber clarifies Kim Jong Kook accusation, but the Internet is not convinced

Singer Kim Jong Kook has been in the news recently, but not for his vocals. The singer, well known for his well-built physique, was accused of using steroids by Greg Doucette, a Canadian trainer.

Earlier in the week, Greg Doucette, a popular fitness trainer, took to YouTube to talk about Kim Jong Kook and his enviable physique.

Greg Doucette's accusation of Kim Jong Kook not taken well by netizens

On October 31, the Canadian bodybuilder posted a video on his YouTube channel examining a workout video done by Kim Jong Kook.

The YouTuber began the video by introducing Kim Jong Kook as a South Korean singer and actor, noting that the singer had gained 2 million subscribers in just a few months.

While Doucette had both positive and negative things to say about the workout routine, he concluded the video by saying that Kim Jong Kook's physique might not be all natural and that he could be on steroids. The trainer said,

"I think he's on HRT (hormone replacement therapy).”

Greg Doucette cited the singer’s age, which is 45, as the reason why it is not possible for him to have that body, without any artificial supplements. The YouTuber even bet a million dollars that Kim Jong Kook’s body is a result of HRT.

Not one to stay quiet, Kim Jong Kook had the perfect response to these accusations. Not only did the Don't Need to Return my Love singer refute these claims, he also stated that he is willing to undergo all the tests in the world to prove that he makes no use of steroids.

Kim Jong Kook said,

“As a rookie YouTuber, I thought that it would make entertaining content so I couldn't just ignore this. I’m planning to undergo all the tests that exist in the world. I finished one today. If there are any credible tests that you can recommend, please do so in the comment section.”

He added,

“I opened this channel with my modest body simply because I wanted to share my life of exercising based on hard work and healthy (lifestyle) hoping it would help even just one person to lead a healthy life after seeing me as living proof. That’s why I’m operating this channel despite my shortcomings.”

Greg Doucette received a lot of backlash from fans of Kim Jong Kook, and other viewers, who claimed the trainer had accused the singer without having any actual evidence. Some of the comments on his video were:

"Fun fact: Kjk is a singer not a body builder. He has no reason to use drugs to build his body with his current popularity."

"In Korea claims like this could have ruined his reputation and career, that’s how drastically gossip can effect celebrities here, even if it’s unfounded. It makes me sad to see such lies spread."

"Y’all gotta remember he’s a Korean celebrity and if he were to get caught with any sort of drug, it would ruin his career. Historically KjK has had a clean slate as far as scandals go, so much so that a tabloid called dispatch pretty much gave up on tracking I’m and trying to find dirt. I’m positive he wouldn’t do anything to jeopardize his image and career. Also he’s not some action star that capitalizes on his body, he’s a singer. He works out for his own health and to help his back issues."

"Greg, I can see why all this backlash you've been receiving from the Korean community seems undue, and I have to admit that some of the criticisms are definitely out of proportion and comments such as "you're just jealous" are unfounded and hateful. However, you have to understand that there is a good reason for KJK's fans, to say nothing of the man himself, to be quite upset. Yes, there's technically nothing wrong with using enhancers, but given KJK's unique circumstances, the suspicions you raised could've done some irreversible damage to his career. Firstly, using enhancing drugs would be a contradiction to the philosophy and lifestyle he's been advocating very passionately. He displays his body as a testament to his old-school 'no pain, no gain', 'input = output' moral. It's this mindset that the Korean public found so attractive and admirable, and which became a major reason for his popularity."

In response to the criticism, the Canadian bodybuilder posted another video on November 6 in which he refuted the articles that had been published by various media outlets, claiming that the reports had skewed his words and exaggerated his claims. The fitness trainer insisted that he never accused Kim Jong Kook of using steroids, only that he assumed he was on HRT.

Regardless of his justification, the internet is still very critical of Greg Doucette and his unintended attack on everyone's favorite Kim Jong Kook.

