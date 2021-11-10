Disney+ releases hilarious Running Man spinoff teaser feat Kim Jong Kook, HaHa and Ji Suk Jin

On November 10, Disney+ released a thrilling teaser trailer of the Running Man spinoff series called Outrun by Running Man. Disney is the newest Korean content competitor in town, which has already announced five new highly-anticipated K-dramas. The spinoff includes three of the original cast from SBS’ show, making fans look forward to it even more.

Kim Jong Kook, HaHa and Ji Suk Jin take the responsibility of making the spinoff more entertaining than the original. If the teaser is anything to go by, the variety show stars pull it off flawlessly.

Watch the teaser below:

Fans can’t get enough of Kim Jong Kook and Song Ji Hyo’s cute moments in Disney+’s Running Man spinoff teaser

After months of waiting, Disney+ released two teasers of their Running Man spinoff. The teaser and trailer were filled with multiple moments fans never expected, making them crave for the November 12 premiere. From the current seven-member cast of the original show, the spinoff has three fixed members - Kim Jong Kook, HaHa and Ji Suk Jin.

The teaser trailer shows the three cast in their absolute best element. Familiar old faces such as Song Ji Hyo and Kim Jong Min return to the variety show world. Zombies, role-playing as cops and prisoners, physical games, and most importantly, Spartace moments - Disney+’s trailer hit right where it would stir up responses. Multiple Kim Jong Kook and Song Ji Hyo adorable moments are sprinkled in the teaser trailer, making fans go crazy.

ica is back😎 @icallyoubabe WAIT! IS IT KIM JONG MIN? So we're gonna have kim jongmin on running man spin off?😳 OMG FINALLY! After 11 years, kim jongmin appear on running man🥺 its like a dream come true WAIT! IS IT KIM JONG MIN? So we're gonna have kim jongmin on running man spin off?😳 OMG FINALLY! After 11 years, kim jongmin appear on running man🥺 its like a dream come true https://t.co/R1AlqUXU5t

Fans even believe that Disney+ is "clickbaiting" them by posting Kim Jong Kook and Song Ji Hyo moments.

🍀𝕁𝕖𝕟𝕤é𝕛𝕚𝕝𝕒𝕝 𝕐𝔾🕊 🎸LS1 ERA🎸 @iBLACKPINK_0808 Running Man Spinoff on Disney+ will have some real Spartace moments. A bloody dream come true for me 😭

Team Spartace 🧸 Running Man Spinoff on Disney+ will have some real Spartace moments. A bloody dream come true for me 😭Team Spartace 🧸 https://t.co/r0IWkCT7fd

feefa. @95zwithluv omggg not the spartace clickbait(?) on running man spin off teaser ajsjdkdkd i can’t wait aaaa 2 running man in one week 😍



omggg not the spartace clickbait(?) on running man spin off teaser ajsjdkdkd i can’t wait aaaa 2 running man in one week 😍 https://t.co/ovU4nt8XWP

Precious Boi 유재석 @divine_yoohyuk I was gone for one day. ONE DAY. And suddenly my tl was full of running man spinoff trailer with legit spartace content and i was like wth did i missed- I was gone for one day. ONE DAY. And suddenly my tl was full of running man spinoff trailer with legit spartace content and i was like wth did i missed-

spartace @phlovespartace it was natural on running man because they do it a lot on the spin off, and jihyo saying jongkook's face is turning red here HAHAHAHA insane content I'm all in!!! it was natural on running man because they do it a lot on the spin off, and jihyo saying jongkook's face is turning red here HAHAHAHA insane content I'm all in!!! https://t.co/ASf79ltsMq

🐾 shai ; ʚ◡̈ɞ @yejiapshai



This looks like We Got Married of Kim Jong Kook and Song Ji Hyo!!! 💕 SPARTACE IS SAILING!!! MY HEART!!!



#RunningMan #KimJongKook #SongJiHyo I’M SCREAMING 😭😭😭This looks like We Got Married of Kim Jong Kook and Song Ji Hyo!!! 💕 SPARTACE IS SAILING!!! MY HEART!!! I’M SCREAMING 😭😭😭 This looks like We Got Married of Kim Jong Kook and Song Ji Hyo!!! 💕 SPARTACE IS SAILING!!! MY HEART!!!#RunningMan #KimJongKook #SongJiHyo https://t.co/FlryyjMbKn

Putting one of the most famous variety shows on a global platform like Disney+, famous entertainer Ji Suk Jin remarked that he is excited to meet and showcase the content to new viewers. Host and singer HaHa, along with Korea’s entertainer, singer, actor Kim Jong Kook shared that the spinoff will present viewers with never-seen-before content in the 11 years history of Running Man.

Outrun by Running Man will premiere the first two episodes on November 12 at midnight KST on Disney+. The remaining episodes will air every Wednesday at 5 PM KST.

Running Man has been an integral go-to entertainment show for K-drama fans. It introduces them to South Korea’s most prominent industry names by showcasing a fun side of them generally not seen on TV before.

Outrun by Running Man is the first original content from South Korea to be aired on Disney+. The company is the latest in line to tap into the world of K-dramas. Other shows lined up for the OTT release are BLACKPINK Jisoo’s Snowdrop, Kang Daniel’s Rookies, fantasy action-thriller Moving, mystery-thriller Grid, and Seo Ji Hye’s Sixth Sense Kiss.

