Fans gear up for heartbreak as BLACKPINK Jisoo’s ‘Snowdrop’ reveals release date

BLACKPINK Jisoo and Jung Hae In’s Snowdrop release date was finally announced with an all-new dreamy teaser poster. The two sit close to each other while the BLACKPINK member gazes romantically at the actor.
Arguably the most controversial and highly-anticipated K-drama of 2021 will premiere on December 18.
Snowdrop is a period romantic drama set during the political unrest in South Korea in 1987. After multiple filming delays, petitions to cancel the show, historical distortion allegations, and more, the show will finally be seeing the light of day in December on a popular streaming site and JTBC.
JTBC announces Snowdrop release date with teaser starring BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Jung Hae In
Snowdrop is the brainchild of the SKY Castle duo, writer Yoo Hyun Mi and director Jo Hyun Tak. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo plays Young Ro, a student who takes in an injured Su Ho, a university student who participated in a pro-democratic protest, played by Jung Hae In.
She tends to his wounds and keeps him safe from the political dangers lurking behind. However, Su Ho hides a dark secret within him.
The latest poster released shows the beginning of the youthful romance between them. However, their love story is not all roses.
As Young Ro gazes lovingly at Su Ho, the latter’s mind is somewhere else, gazing off into the distance. The lines in the poster hint at Su Ho’s predicament, implying the steep struggles that await the couple:
“Must not get caught. Both love and destiny.”
The poster has an overall warm tone, contrasting Su Ho’s thoughts shared in it. There’s also a flower in the foreground, adding an aesthetic touch to it.
Fans react to Snowdrop’s latest romantic poster
Fans, especially BLINKs, have been waiting for the drama to announce its release date. Now that it’s here, they can’t contain their excitement.
Many are gearing up to keep tissues ready for the premiere, as they have already predicted the emotional rollercoaster the show will be.
Some even compared it to Youth of May, another incredibly emotional period romance drama. At the same time, one particular fan has come up with a Snowdrop-flower-meaning theory.
What awaits the naive Young Ro and the secretive Su Ho’s love story will be revealed when Snowdrop premieres on December 18 at 10.30 KST on JTBC and later on Disney Plus.