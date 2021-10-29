ActressJisoo takes the internet by storm after BLACKPINK member's Disney Plus interview goes live

BLACKPINK's Jisoo currently has many anticipating eyes on her, owing to her upcoming official debut as an actress.

The singer will star as one of the main characters in the upcoming K-drama Snowdrop, which will soon be available to stream on Disney Plus. To celebrate the upcoming release, Disney Plus released a short interview they held with Jisoo that clearly had all her fans charmed.

Excitement for Actress Jisoo's official debut builds up after singer's interview with Disney Plus

Currently, fans of BLACKPINK and Jisoo are trending #ActressJISOOinterview after the K-pop idol's interview with the official Disney Plus channel went up. Spanning a length of around 55 seconds, she spoke about her love for Disney characters, especially Rapunzel.

As revealed by the singer herself, she has apparently seen the Rapunzel cartoon almost 50 times. She said that she has been an ardent fan of the Disney franchise since she was a child. Jisoo also stated that she makes it a point to go to Disney World every time she travels abroad.

While the original interview was carried out in Korean with no English subtitles available, some BLINKs (fans of BLACKPINK) were able to translate the interview for English speakers.

Since the interview was released, fans have wasted no time in praising the singer and building up the excitement for her official debut, which is rapidly approaching.

What is Snowdrop? An introduction to Jisoo's upcoming K-drama

Snowdrop is a soon-to-be-released K-drama starring BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Jung Hae-in as the main characters. It is said to be a healthy mix of romance and dark humor.

The show will tell the story of characters Im Soo-ho and Eun Young-ro, who find love in the middle of a tumultuous time in South Korean history. The story takes place in 1987, during the June Democracy Movement that had encapsulated the entire country.

More about the show, including streaming times, air dates and other information, can be found here.

Snowdrop will be the K-pop idol's official acting debut. Aside from the world of cinema, she is the only BLACKPINK member that has yet to make a solo music debut. Fans are definitely hoping to see her come out with her own single soon.

Over the course of 2021, members Rose and Lisa came out with their singles On the Ground and Lalisa. Recently, Lisa was also involved in a collaboration with DJ Snake, Ozuna, and Megan Thee Stallion for their joint single SG.

