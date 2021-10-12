Bae Suzy and BLACKPINK star Jisoo’s gifts from Dior gain fans attention 

Actor Bae Suzy received a beautiful gift on her birthday from the luxury fashion brand Dior. She took to Instagram to post the same and thanked the brand for their thoughtful gesture. She also expressed that this gift made her birthday even more special. The gift included jewelry, a bag, and sneakers among other things.

The post by Bae Suzy has now led fans to revisit the gift the brand has given BLACKPINK star Jisoo. Jisoo is a brand ambassador for Dior and was also invited to their Paris Fashion Week event. Bae Suzy, on the other hand, is the ambassador of the brand in South Korea. Jisoo received a beautiful blue dress along with a bouquet of flowers.

A report comparing the gifts to stars Jisoo and Bae Suzy, and how much the brand loved its ambassadors, had fans point out that this was marketing. Many fans expressed that the brand worked with the stars for the opportunity to market its products, and this should not be confused with love.

A screenshot of reactions from fans (Image via allkpop)

This is also a common practice among media houses, fashion labels and other high-end brands and so fans felt that the marketing move shouldn't be likened to love.

Bae Suzy and Jisoo's upcoming commitments

Both Bae Suzy and BLACKPINK star Jisoo are gearing up for their upcoming releases. Jisoo is currently looking forward to the release of her debut K-drama titled Snowdrop which is scheduled for release in December 2021. The show, which is set in the 80s, also stars Jung Hae-in as the male lead.

The show will air on South Korea's broadcasting network JTBC. The show faced multiple obstacles, including a call for a ban on the show when a synopsis from the production company had been misunderstood.

Bae Suzy, on the other hand, was most recently seen in the tvN K-drama titled Start Up. The popular show has left fans divided over which male lead should end up with her character in the show. The show starred Kim Seon-ho and Nam Ji-hyuk in lead roles. She will also be seen playing the lead role in the upcoming drama Anna.

