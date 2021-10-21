×
DJ Snake’s ‘SG’ feat Lisa, Meghan Thee Stallion, and Ozuna new promo stills out, fans excited for October release

Still promos of SG and Lisa of BLACKPINK (Image via djsnake/Twitter)
Paige Greene
ANALYST
Modified Oct 21, 2021 11:50 PM IST
Feature

New promo stills for Lisa, DJ Snake, Meghan Thee Stallion and Ozuna’s collaboration track titled SG were released on October 20. DJ Snake shared a still promo that featured all four artists, getting fans all excited for the upcoming release.

Some fans shared individual posters of the four artists, while some even shared posters with the release date of the track on them. The song is scheduled for release on October 22 at 12 am EST.

Release time of Lisa, DJ Snake, Meghan Thee Stallion and Ozuna's track SG

The release schedule also revealed release times in different parts of the world, making it easy for global fans to set a reminder to enjoy the song. While many fans appreciated this about DJ Snake, some also speculated regarding BLACKPINK Lisa’s part in the song, sharing a screenshot of what looked like a few verses from the track.

Some fans also pointed out that the lyrics that they had heard and the screenshot did not match. The lyrics were released by genius.com, from where fans confirmed which parts of the song were performed by each artist.

#SG 🌏🌎🌍 https://t.co/x65vsSPFk3
LAS VEGAS! #SG RELEASE PARTY | AYU DAYCLUBFRIDAY | OCT 22 | Doors @ 11am@ZoukGroupLV @ResortsWorldLV https://t.co/dsgXmHYdPR
Who’s ready for #SG ? https://t.co/zIaSIC0E86
🌎🌏🌍 https://t.co/dCq95EDg4K

DJ Snake had hinted about this collaboration with BLACKPINK’s Lisa the first time in May 2021 when he responded to a fan’s question on Twitter. The tweet has since been deleted, however, DJ Snake also released a clip from the song. He teased their collaboration by tagging BLACKPINK and Lisa’s Instagram handles.

Fans are excited for the release of DJ Snake's SG feat Lisa, Meghan Thee Stallion and Ozuna

Fans also shared that they were proud of Lisa for writing the song. Blinks created hashtags to be used by fans after the release of the song, and there is huge anticipation among them as they have waited for a long time to see the collaboration take form and shape.

เผยช่วงเวลาที่จะปล่อยเพลงใหม่ออกมาแล้วจ้า 😎
กับเพลง "Sexy Girl" ของ #DJSnake
ที่จะเป็นการร่วมงานกับ #LISA #BLACKPINK / #MeganTheeStallion / #Ozuna รอฟังเพลงพร้อมกันในวันที่ 22 ตุลาคมนี้ 11:00(เวลาไทย)
#SG #SexyGirl #SOLM #SOLMCOMINGSOON https://t.co/u7HsA15GPG
Wow this is lisa's part can't wait #SG #Sxygirl #SOLM https://t.co/LNBhN4YMPT
It's "sway sway all night with you"??? We blinks thought it was "play play all night with you" 😭😭
#sg twitter.com/alicemanoban27… https://t.co/UHnM5xM3U6
We're alreday inlove with you lisayah!!!! twitter.com/alicemanoban27…
So, my meow meow LISA pancake ice cream pizza, is now a "musician" ??
LOL She's more than that y'all 👅🤘🏻WRITTEN BY LISA
#SnakeOzunaLisaMegan #SOLM #Sxygirl #SG #DJSnake https://t.co/905y9MZaNY

For the longest time, there was also speculation that the collaboration had been shelved and that the track would not see the light of day.

Lisa's fans are especially grateful that the rumors were proven wrong.

