DJ Snake’s ‘SG’ feat Lisa, Meghan Thee Stallion, and Ozuna new promo stills out, fans excited for October release

New promo stills for Lisa, DJ Snake, Meghan Thee Stallion and Ozuna’s collaboration track titled SG were released on October 20. DJ Snake shared a still promo that featured all four artists, getting fans all excited for the upcoming release.

Some fans shared individual posters of the four artists, while some even shared posters with the release date of the track on them. The song is scheduled for release on October 22 at 12 am EST.

Release time of Lisa, DJ Snake, Meghan Thee Stallion and Ozuna's track SG

The release schedule also revealed release times in different parts of the world, making it easy for global fans to set a reminder to enjoy the song. While many fans appreciated this about DJ Snake, some also speculated regarding BLACKPINK Lisa’s part in the song, sharing a screenshot of what looked like a few verses from the track.

Some fans also pointed out that the lyrics that they had heard and the screenshot did not match. The lyrics were released by genius.com, from where fans confirmed which parts of the song were performed by each artist.

DJ Snake had hinted about this collaboration with BLACKPINK’s Lisa the first time in May 2021 when he responded to a fan’s question on Twitter. The tweet has since been deleted, however, DJ Snake also released a clip from the song. He teased their collaboration by tagging BLACKPINK and Lisa’s Instagram handles.

Fans are excited for the release of DJ Snake's SG feat Lisa, Meghan Thee Stallion and Ozuna

Fans also shared that they were proud of Lisa for writing the song. Blinks created hashtags to be used by fans after the release of the song, and there is huge anticipation among them as they have waited for a long time to see the collaboration take form and shape.

Also Read

For the longest time, there was also speculation that the collaboration had been shelved and that the track would not see the light of day.

Lisa's fans are especially grateful that the rumors were proven wrong.

Edited by Prem Deshpande