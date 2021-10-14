“Disband BLACKPINK”: Stans of Jennie's solo work upset after Lisa’s collab with DJ Snake, Ozuna, and Meghan Thee Stallion announced

BLACKPINK's Lisa's collaboration with DJ Snake is scheduled to be released soon. The song will feature Lisa, DJ Snake, Ozuna, and Megan Thee Stallion. The teaser for the project was posted on DJ Snake and Ozuna's Instagram. Captioning the teaser, DJ Snake said, "Coming Soon." Ozuna also hinted at this collaboration once at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.
While fans of Lisa are happy, Rose and Jennie's fans angrily trended #blackpinkdisband.
Why fans of BLACKPINK members Rose and Jennie are upset
As news of Lisa's upcoming collaboration was released, fans of Rose and Jennie stormed Twitter to vent their frustrations. These stans are ardent followers of the solo performers. They seem upset about Lisa's solo having big names such as Meghan Thee Stallion, Ozuna, and DJ Snake.
Jennie and Rose, artists who made their solo debut much before Lisa, are yet to announce any collaborative projects. But there has been speculation that the two stars will work with Olivia Rodrigo during their US visit. However, fans of Jeannie and Rose were not content with the speculation.
Given the furor, some fans of BLACKPINK were surprised that solo stans would air their jealousy publicly. Many were disappointed that these stans were channeling negativity towards Lisa's new project. After all, they're all members of BLACKPINK. Fans of Jennie are particularly outraged because she had no activity in 2021 except for an appearance at Paris Fashion Week.
Stans of Jennie highlighted her 2021 track and pointed out that she was being left out of the publicity. They also mentioned that Jisoo made her K-drama debut along with an appearance at Paris Fashion Week. According to them, only Jennie was left out.
Lisa's upcoming collab generates hype
The teaser did not reveal the title of the collaboration but hinted at the theme of the song. DJ Snake got into a red car at the beginning of the teaser. Its plates read "SXY GIRL."
There were four other cars in the teaser. Each plate contained the names of the four artists and the states in which they reside. California for Lisa, New York for DJ Snake, Texas for Meghan Thee Stallion, and Florida for Ozuna.