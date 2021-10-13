BLACKPINK star Lisa gushes about her friendship with iKON and what it felt like to be featured in ‘Kingdom’

BLACKPINK star Lisa and members of iKON are well-known friends. In fact, all members of BLACKPINK are close to members of iKON, and the same was visible recently when Lisa spoke about what it felt like to be featured in the latter's Kingdom performance.

Both iKON and BLACKPINK belong to YG Entertainment, and over the years, the two groups have become close. Fans are happy about the family-like relationship between iKON, BLACKPINK, and TREASURE, among others.

Lisa's opinion about iKON's participation in Mnet's Kingdom

Lisa, in an interview with Teen Vogue, spoke about several things. This included her performance with iKON members. Speaking about their performance together, Lisa said, "Knowing that iKON would appear on Kingdom, I wanted to perform with them. I was rooting for them. After hearing that they are going to cover BLACKPINK’s song, we were able to do it together. The performance came out really nice."

Lisa and the iKON members performed the BLACKPINK song Pretty Savage, which they had changed as Classy Savage for the show. Before the performance, iKON member Bobby had announced on Vlive, "A truly unexpected and precious person will come. Queen of the Stage.”

Even after the performance, members of iKON couldn't stop themselves from complimenting Lisa. The Lalisa singer was also quite humble as she addressed her performance on Kingdom.

Other interactions between BLACKPINK members, including Lisa and iKON

iKON also worked on a commercial film shoot with the leader of BLACKPINK Jisoo for the brand LG. Lisa also hung out with iKON member Jay behind the stage of some show, and the picture had gone viral. She also shot for a commercial film with B.I. and Bobby before the former had quit the group.

There are multiple fan edits of Jisoo hanging out with iKON member Bobby and former member B.I.

Before such interactions between the members of the two bands became popular, there was a misconception that the two groups were not allowed to speak to each other. Fans speculated that this could have been a step taken by YG Entertainment to avoid dating rumors, as the members of both groups were of a similar age.

