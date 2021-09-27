iKON member Bobby welcomes first child with fiancee, label confirms it is a baby boy

iKON member Bobby and his fiancee welcomed their first child. The news was announced by YG Entertainment.

The news came a month after the star announced he was set to tie the knot and was also become a father.

In a statement to the media, YG Entertainment said:

"Bobby informed us that he recently welcomed a baby boy.”

The news of Bobby's fatherhood was welcomed by fans who congratulated the K-Pop idol.

Bobby is set to tie the knot with his fiancee next

In an announcement to his fans in August 2021, Bobby confessed that he was expecting the birth of his first child. He also said that he will get married to the person that he loved.

Sharing the announcement on Instagram, the K-Pop idol wrote:

"I have something to tell everyone today, so I am sharing this letter after a lot of thought. I have promised to marry the person I love, and I will become a father in September. I am happy to be welcoming a new member to my family, but I am more sorry to my fans who will feel confused due to my sudden news."

In August, fans were shocked but they did congratulate Bobby. In the statement, Bobby addressed the fans and apologized to them for springing the news suddenly. He wrote:

"I feel a heavy sense of responsibility because I feel like I'm putting a lot of pressure on the people who have always helped me and supported me with all of their hearts. I sincerely apologize to those who have been hurt or feel very confused by this. To my iKON members, fans, and parents, the people who have become necessities in my life even though I am lacking, I will strive to become a person who will not bring shame to my fans or my parents."

He specifically pointed out that this new development in his personal life will not distract him from his professional obligations. He said that he would work harder to deliver in the future and this included activities for fans.

