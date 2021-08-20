Who is Bobby's girlfriend? Fans speculate as iKon member announces partner's pregnancy and marriage plans

iKON's Bobby has taken the K-pop community by storm after his latest Instagram post caused heads to turn.

The K-pop idol announced that he is a father-to-be, as his partner was pregnant and they'd also be getting married soon.

After the post went live, fans were left in shock. Many are still processing the news, though congratulations for the happy couple have already started pouring in.

iKON's Bobby announces marriage plans and partner's pregnancy

The news arrived on August 20. The musician uploaded a lengthy handwritten letter to his Instagram account, as well as a caption explaining his current situation.

He stated that he has promised to marry his partner and that they had a baby on the way. Bobby also apologized to his fans and all those who supported him for the sudden news.

Bobby, or Kim Ji-won, is a rapper for the group iKon under YG Entertainment. The idol made his official debut under the group in 2015 with My Type. He is also part of the duo sub-unit MOBB, along with WINNER's Song Min-ho.

After the announcement, many people began to send congratulatory messages to Bobby and posted about their excitement for his future.

Bobby right now. Again congratulations 🎉 pic.twitter.com/Gyf9nnpK1c — MAYA (@MayaxAru) August 20, 2021

If y'all just ever watched every videos how much Bobby cared for Raon, you'll know he'll be a great dad. Congratulations, @bobbyranika



pic.twitter.com/TS8A1JooUq — ‏ِ (@yunbinic) August 20, 2021

*bobby’s wedding day*

Bobby’s partner: who are all these people?

Bobby: we all went to kingdom together pic.twitter.com/qKxk4d3c5x — ً (@SAIKIF1LES) August 20, 2021

Well all know that bobby is a one proud uncle. How much more when it is his own child? Ofc, he will keep things in private but the fact that he wants to tell the world by posting it on social media? Man, IM SAD! pic.twitter.com/moRiFPeO7Y — 초코콘 🆔️ (@iluvkhb) August 20, 2021

Bobby is getting married and will be having a kid, meanwhile Hanbin: pic.twitter.com/Opn3nh1pIo — woodz (@jxdeoncekonic) August 20, 2021

Bobby 🤝 Chen



bravest men in kpop history. congratulations! pic.twitter.com/VJFtW8YSPx — ًKYUNGSOOOOO (@_moonlightEXO1) August 20, 2021

this is how bobby would be trying to carry his child for the first time ☹️💗 pic.twitter.com/xIncFs99Do — ً nian (@khbcentric) August 20, 2021

bobby’s seriously gonna be a great dad aaaaa can’t wait to see him with his own child. they’re gonna be so cute together!!!! pic.twitter.com/Ck0NAJgwoj — 준뀽’s piercings (@kyuhanbin) August 20, 2021

Who is iKON's Bobby's girlfriend?

After Bobby's statement went live, one big question remained. Who is Bobby's partner? The idol did not disclose her identity in the letter, leading fans to speculate whether they were a celebrity.

bobby got himself a girlfriend without us knowing oh my god hahahahaha dispatch WHO — ً (@hanbinbbb) August 20, 2021

WHOS THE MOTHER WHAT THE FUCK YALL WHO IS BOBBY'S WIFE / GIRLFRIEND WHATEVER — fei ⚡ felix's fairy (semi ia!!📚) (@pixielixxie) August 20, 2021

‼️ CALLING ALL THE MARITES ‼️



WHO IS THE LUCKY GIRL? SHOWBIZ OR NON SHOWBIZ? 😂



AS LONG AS BOBBY IS HAPPY WE ARE ALL HAPPY 🤗 — khaii ™ VOTE ON TTA 🔥 (@KJKxPJW) August 20, 2021

Dude, who’s the lucky girl…oh, my God, whoever you are, congratulations for getting married with the one and only Bobby Kim. — was markestici (@ineffableeon) August 20, 2021

um who's the lucky girl bobby? anw congrats bobby — mil 🍒 (@ylbzzle__) August 20, 2021

So bobby is gonna be a dad soon🥺 so who's the fiancee😍 — ally (@awlana_) August 20, 2021

The identity of Bobby's partner remains unknown. They may choose to reveal themselves in the future, but until then, the mystery remains unsolved.

Many fans guessed that his partner might be someone out of showbusiness, as someone involved in the line of work would be easy to point out.

Earlier this year, iKON was on Mnet's idol competition show, Kingdom: Legendary War, along with K-pop groups BtoB, SF9, Ateez, The Boyz, and Stray Kids.

A travel-reality show starring all of the members of iKON titled "Icon of Taste: One Summer Night" will be releasing sometime this year. Fans missing out on Bobby and the rest of iKON's antics can look forward to it.

