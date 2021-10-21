Where to stream BLACKPINK Jisoo and Jung Hae-in’s Snowdrop?

BLACKPINK leader Jisoo's debut as an actor in Korean drama Snowdrop is highly anticipated. It has the potential to be one of the most viewed shows of the year, and the talented team has also resulted in a lot of expectations being pinned on the show. This is especially true for Blinks who have waited a long time to see Jisoo as an actor.

Snowdrop is scheduled to premiere in December on local Korean broadcast network, JTBC. It has also been revealed that the show will be made available to audiences in America through Disney+. This will be one of the first Korean shows for which Disney+ has acquired streaming rights. The most common players so far have been Viki and Netflix.

When will Snowdrop be released in December?

So far, the broadcast network has not made an official announcement regarding the date of Snowdrop's premiere. However, it has been confirmed that the show will take over the Saturday and Sunday slots at 10.30 pm.

The slot is currently occupied by the show Lost, the final episode of which will air on October 24. Following this, the slot will be taken over by Inspector Koo, which is set to premiere on October 30. Snowdrop will air once Inspector Koo has concluded.

Will Snowdrop face obstacles due to historic distortion after release?

Snowdrop was almost shelved when a misleading synopsis of the show made its way to the public. The show's synopsis indicated that it would treat the democratic movement that took place in Korea in 1987 with a critical lens.

However, the producers clarified that the same was not true and released a statement, saying:

"Snowdrop is a black comedy that satirizes the presidential elections taking place in 1980s under a military regime during the North-South tension on the Korean peninsula. It is also a melodrama about the young men and women who were victims of that situation."

The production team also added:

"In particular, accusations like “the drama will show a North Korean spy leading the pro-democracy movement” and “the drama made a real student activist into a character” and “the drama glamorizes the Agency of National Security Planning” are not only different from the drama’s actual content but also far from the production staff’s intention."

This clarification saved the show at a time when netizens' wrath had ended Joseon Exorcist after the very first week.

Edited by Ashish Yadav