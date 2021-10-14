BLACKPINK’s Jisoo slammed for switching to iPhone right after contract with Samsung came to an end

BLACKPINK leader Jisoo has been slammed by netizens after she made a post showing off her latest phone. The Snowdrop star recently switched to the iPhone 13 and shared the news on her Instagram account.

Not everyone appreciated the fact that the BLACKPINK member switched to iPhone so quickly. Earlier, many BLACKPINK members were given exclusive models of Samsung devices. During the period that BLACKPINK was under an exclusive contract with Samsung, they only used mobile phones produced by the company.

Why was BLACKPINK member Jisoo slammed by netizens more than others?

Jisoo did not do anything wrong in switching her old phone out for a newer device as her contract with Samsung has now come to an end. However, netizens are divided between her being "not loyal" vs. "Their contract ended long ago."

The collaboration between BLACKPINK and Samsung resulted in the Galaxy A80 BLACKPINK edition. This helped both the band and the mobile phone company in gaining more popularity. So when Jisoo and all other members switched their phones to iPhone on the same day; followers felt that they were cruel. The majority of the hate was directed at Jisoo as followers believed that her new phone post was a flex post.

Aditi @kimjisooislove Not jisoo's manager even flaunting his iphone. Exactly f*ck their opinions and let idols do what they wish. Not jisoo's manager even flaunting his iphone. Exactly f*ck their opinions and let idols do what they wish. https://t.co/VoOctWRzPg

sᴀʟ @PRODJlSOO jisoo’s manager flexing his iphone along with jisoo after knetz got mad he said fvck your opinions😭 jisoo’s manager flexing his iphone along with jisoo after knetz got mad he said fvck your opinions😭 https://t.co/hrw4gbhe6y

I💜Chu @chichu_01 Jisoo's manager flexing also a new bought Iphone 😂 ..common knetz it's their hard-earned money used to buy such. Focus on yourselves. 👌 Jisoo's manager flexing also a new bought Iphone 😂 ..common knetz it's their hard-earned money used to buy such. Focus on yourselves. 👌 https://t.co/mwKXAyqpnu

booked unlike jisoo 🖇 @posiejisoo knetz dragging blackpink because of their phones while sooyas mass buying Jisoo’s bleu iPhone 😭 knetz dragging blackpink because of their phones while sooyas mass buying Jisoo’s bleu iPhone 😭 https://t.co/SFHOfVv83e

Hyunsu Yim @hyunsuinseoul Local media reported today on Jisoo and Rose from Blackpink seemingly switching from a Samsung phone to an iPhone (their endorsement deal ended in August last year) and some of the online comments are absolutely unhinged. Local media reported today on Jisoo and Rose from Blackpink seemingly switching from a Samsung phone to an iPhone (their endorsement deal ended in August last year) and some of the online comments are absolutely unhinged. https://t.co/ettuM7olIl

chichi✨ @kjsrules jisoo went from iphone 12 to 13 and knetz were mad about her caption about it 😭 like what is wrong with buying a new phone?? 😭 jisoo went from iphone 12 to 13 and knetz were mad about her caption about it 😭 like what is wrong with buying a new phone?? 😭 https://t.co/8EjMGZP8Q1

Deva𓆉 | SD | JS1 @Devanshitatasoo Jisoo really said idc about the news I'm here to flex my new iPhone 13 Pro max 💅🏻💅🏻 and her cute phone case Jisoo really said idc about the news I'm here to flex my new iPhone 13 Pro max 💅🏻💅🏻 and her cute phone case https://t.co/9IwrSk6mWo

Kim Jisoo/YoungLo :Kpop Queen, Ms Korea, Ms Dior @NinexCam Other kpop idols received new iPhone from castefy, but only bp especially Jisoo got the lashings. Other kpop idols received new iPhone from castefy, but only bp especially Jisoo got the lashings. https://t.co/VL6wcXIS37

JJ @_jeongjisoo 무슨 일이 일어나고 있나요? @museun_happen 아이폰 쓴다고 졸지에 매국노 되버린 블핑 지수 sns 상황블랙핑크가 삼성이랑 계약 끝나니까 바로 아이폰으로 바꿨다는 기사가 나옴하지만 계약이 끝난지 이미 1년이 넘었고 겨우 바꿨다고 글쓴 것도 폰케이스였는데

기사만 보고 온 사람들에게 테러당함 아이폰 쓴다고 졸지에 매국노 되버린 블핑 지수 sns 상황블랙핑크가 삼성이랑 계약 끝나니까 바로 아이폰으로 바꿨다는 기사가 나옴하지만 계약이 끝난지 이미 1년이 넘었고 겨우 바꿨다고 글쓴 것도 폰케이스였는데

기사만 보고 온 사람들에게 테러당함 https://t.co/GLzirR045m Is it like the world ends when Jisoo use iPhone?? twitter.com/museun_happen/… Is it like the world ends when Jisoo use iPhone?? twitter.com/museun_happen/…

On October 10, Jisoo posted the picture and captioned it, "Wow, I finally changed it. New phone, cute case." Jisoo had also said “I barely changed it.” This is what brought on a major backlash against the star. Many felt that this could be interpreted as if the idols of BLACKPINK were so far forced to use Samsung.

Jisoo's fans did come to her defense and stated that the star had meant that she had to wait a long while before changing the model of the phone. Fans believed that this had nothing to do with Samsung's contract or their phones.

Also Read

BLACKPINK members busy with upcoming projects

Members of BLACKPINK are currently busy with their upcoming projects. Jisoo is gearing up for the release of her debut K-drama titled Snowdrop opposite Jung Hae-in. Meanwhile, Lisa recently announced that she would be collaborating with DJ Snake, Ozuna, and Meghan Thee Stallion. Their song is also set to be released soon.

Edited by Danyal Arabi