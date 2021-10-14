BLACKPINK’s Jisoo slammed for switching to iPhone right after contract with Samsung came to an end

BLACKPINK leader Jisoo has been slammed by netizens after she made a post showing off her latest phone. The Snowdrop star recently switched to the iPhone 13 and shared the news on her Instagram account.
Not everyone appreciated the fact that the BLACKPINK member switched to iPhone so quickly. Earlier, many BLACKPINK members were given exclusive models of Samsung devices. During the period that BLACKPINK was under an exclusive contract with Samsung, they only used mobile phones produced by the company.
Why was BLACKPINK member Jisoo slammed by netizens more than others?
Jisoo did not do anything wrong in switching her old phone out for a newer device as her contract with Samsung has now come to an end. However, netizens are divided between her being "not loyal" vs. "Their contract ended long ago."
The collaboration between BLACKPINK and Samsung resulted in the Galaxy A80 BLACKPINK edition. This helped both the band and the mobile phone company in gaining more popularity. So when Jisoo and all other members switched their phones to iPhone on the same day; followers felt that they were cruel. The majority of the hate was directed at Jisoo as followers believed that her new phone post was a flex post.
On October 10, Jisoo posted the picture and captioned it, "Wow, I finally changed it. New phone, cute case." Jisoo had also said “I barely changed it.” This is what brought on a major backlash against the star. Many felt that this could be interpreted as if the idols of BLACKPINK were so far forced to use Samsung.
Jisoo's fans did come to her defense and stated that the star had meant that she had to wait a long while before changing the model of the phone. Fans believed that this had nothing to do with Samsung's contract or their phones.
Also Read
BLACKPINK members busy with upcoming projects
Members of BLACKPINK are currently busy with their upcoming projects. Jisoo is gearing up for the release of her debut K-drama titled Snowdrop opposite Jung Hae-in. Meanwhile, Lisa recently announced that she would be collaborating with DJ Snake, Ozuna, and Meghan Thee Stallion. Their song is also set to be released soon.