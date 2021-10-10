BLACKPINK Jisoo not dating Son Heung-min, agency implores fans to “refrain from groundless speculation”

BLACKPINK Jisoo is not dating Son Heung-min, confirmed the K-Pop idol's agency on October 10. There was speculation floating around online when the singer and the football star were said to have arrived at Incheon airport together from Paris.

The agency also requested fans not to spread false news to ensure that neither Jisoo nor Son Heung-min are negatively impacted by the rumors. Dating scandals are known to ruin artists' careers in South Korea and the agency's worries are valid.

Statement from YG Entertainment about Jisoo and Son Heung-min's dating scandal

In a statement, the agency addressed the rumors about Jisoo and said, "We are definitively stating that all the dating rumors related to BLACKPINK’s Jisoo are not true."

They added,

Our agency has been carefully monitoring the situation. However, as the rumors have even spread internationally, we have become concerned that the artist may suffer damages due to the situation, so we would like to clarify the misinformation.

The agency concluded with: "We implore you to please refrain from groundless speculation."

Rumors about Jisoo and Son Heung-min first circulated in 2019. The K-Pop idol had denied the claims in an interview and claimed that she was not even close to the football star. The rumors resurfaced this year when the two celebrities arrived at Incheon Airport together after wrapping up their respective schedules in Paris.

Jisoo was in Paris for Paris Fashion Week. She represented the luxury brand Dior as their global brand ambassador. Other members of BLACKPINK were also at the event but at different times to represent their respective brands. So Jisoo arrived in Seoul, South Korea before them.

Son Heung-min was in Paris to attend the 2022 FIFA World Cup Asia Qualifier match between South Korea and Syria. Fans also speculated that Son Heung-min's bracelet and that of Jisoo's were a couple bracelet that led to more speculation about their relationship.

Also Read

Jisoo gearing up for the release of Snowdrop

Jisoo is currently gearing up for the release of her first K-drama Snowdrop opposite Jung Hae-in. Some fans believed the rumors were a ploy by anti-fans to derail the star's debut release.

Edited by Danyal Arabi