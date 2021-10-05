×
JTBC drops 'Snowdrop' teaser image featuring Jung Hae-in and BLACKPINK Jisoo; fans get La La Land vibes from poster

A poster of the upcoming JTBC release (Image via @jtbcdrama/Instagram)
Paige Greene
Modified Oct 05, 2021 09:37 AM IST
JTBC dropped its first-ever teaser image for the much-anticipated show Snowdrop starring Something in the Rain fame Jung Hae-in. The show marks the debut of BLACKPINK star Jisoo as an actor and is expected to garner attention from Blinks.

Along with the teaser image, the broadcast network also announced that the show was slated for release in December. The series is set to take place during the 1987 presidential elections in South Korea. It will portray the political conflict of the time through a fictional story.

Jung Hae-in plays the role of Soo-ho, and Jisoo portrays Young Cho. She is the student who lives in the dorm that Soo-ho breaks into with blood all over him. Soo-ho is also a student of a prestigious university in the country.

Fans react to release of 'Snowdrop' teaser image

Followers took to Twitter to respond to the poster's release and marveled at how the wait was finally over. Many noticed that actor Jung Hae-in began to follow Jisoo on social media too.

A few fans pointed out that the poster gave vibes similar to that of the Hollywood film La La Land and wondered if the show would be a musical.

Controversies surrounding 'Snowdrop'

The show was mired in controversy when the public had misunderstood incomplete plot points for the show. The outrage almost resulted in the show shutting down, similar to that of SBS drama Joseon Exorcist.

Audiences believed that the show would portray a critical perspective regarding the pro-democratic movement that took place in the past. 1987 plays a vital role in Korean history as it was the year that set forth a path for the country's present republic.

However, a timely statement from JTBC curtailed any negative reactions and made way for the show's release. At this time, JTBC said:

"The current controversy has resulted from fragmentary information that is a combination of an incomplete synopsis and parts from the character descriptions. These fragments of information are being combined with speculations, making false information appear to be true. Of course, this is the production team's fault for not being careful while managing unrefined data."

The company clarified all the misunderstood details in depth. They announced that the drama did not center on the pro-democracy movement.

It was said that the show would center on a military regime that attempted to retain power and how they colluded with North Korean spies for personal gain.

Jisoo after the Dior show in Paris (Image via @sooyaa/Instagram)
The broadcast network concluded their statement by saying:

"From this moment on, based on the information above, we ask you to refrain from misleading the public opinion by framing false information about a drama that has yet to air as if they are facts. Please recognize that this behavior discourages and causes serious harm to the many creators who are trying to create a good production. We will do our best to receive positive reviews with the complete drama."

It remains to be seen what reactions to the show will be.

