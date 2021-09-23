Where to watch Racket Boys? Variety show adds K-pop idols to its line-up

As more dazzling celebrities are announced to be joining the line-up for Racket Boys, the show inches more and more into the spotlight. Highlight's Doojoon and actor Yoon Hyunmin are the latest entries, raising everyone's expectations.

Here's a condensation of all the information regarding the show for those that are out of the loop or are looking for a way to watch the show.

Where to watch Racket Boys: Airtimes and streaming

Racket Boys will be airing on the tvN network. The show is said to have 10 episodes in total, with the first episode premiering on October 11, 2021 at 5:10 pm (IST). So far, it is unknown whether any official streaming services will host the show on their platform.

What is Racket Boys?

Racket Boys is a brand new upcoming tvN Korean variety show starring several notable celebrities who are sports enthusiasts. It follows them on their journey to learn the game of badminton, while they are mentored by experts and professional players of the sport.

This is not to be confused with the K-Drama Racket Boys, also called Racket Sonyeondan in the Korean-romanized version of the name. The K-Drama has finished airing, with the last episode having been released on August 9, 2021.

Racket Boys (variety show) will showcase many famous and familiar faces. Fans of Korean TV, K-pop, and sports can all find enjoyment in the show.

Who are in the cast of Racket Boys?

The hosts of Racket Boys are designated to be Jang Sungkyu, Lee Yongdae, and Yang Sechan.

Jang Sungkyu is a seasoned television host, having experience on EXO's Arcade, The Da Vinci Note, Idol On Quiz, and Voice Korea 2020 to name a few.

Lee Yongdae is a professional South Korean badminton player who will be assisting the stars in their journey, along with Jang Sooyoung, his peer in the field.

Yang Sechan is a TV comedian who has starred as a regular member in several variety shows including Wild Wild Quiz, Celebrity PD, Real Men, and Running Man.

The show's first line-up reveal included Trot singer Jung Dong Won, Olympic fencer Oh Sangwook, Trot singer Lee Chanwon, actor Kim Mingi and Seventeen's Boo Seungkwan. Recently, actor Yoon Hyunmin and Highlight's Doojoon were also announced to have joined the cast.

Most of the above-mentioned celebrities have had experience in the field of sports, whether it was through participation in a sports club or professionally competing.

With the talented and accredited cast that's been announced so far, the show is bound to be filled with some camera-worthy moments.

Reportedly, the badminton trainees will be competing at an important badminton tournament at the end of their journey, in order to showcase all that they've learnt throughout its course.

