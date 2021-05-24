K-pop boy group Seventeen has hit a new YouTube milestone! The music video for their song “Don’t Wanna Cry” has surpassed 200 million views as of May 24th, 2021.

Reaching the record after four years and one day of its release, “Don’t Wanna Cry” is their first music video to reach this milestone.

CARATS have been congratulating Seventeen under the hastags #DWC200MillionViews and #Dont_Wanna_Cry all over twitter.

SEVENTEEN's Hit Song

On May 22nd 2017, Seventeen released their album Al1 with “Don’t Wanna Cry '' as the title track. Produced by Bumzu and the group’s vocal boss Woozi, “Don’t Wanna Cry” was an EDM driven track . Other group members, namely, S.Coups, Jeonghan and Hoshi also participated in writing the lyrics.

Who choreographed SEVENTEEN's “Don’t Wanna Cry”?

WATCH: #SEVENTEEN Quizzes Each Other (And Teases As Much As Possible) On “Ask In A Box”https://t.co/GuvH0MAGus pic.twitter.com/Z4Vn2kiNA3 — Soompi (@soompi) November 8, 2017

In a 2017 interview, Seventeen talked about how they developed the choreography for “Clap” and its relation to “Don't Wanna Cry.” Many fans speculated that the song “Without You” was linked to the dance “Don’t Wanna Cry.” Seventeen confirmed that it was intentional:

The best part "With a hat (Without You) is the end of Don't Wanna Cry, before Clap starts.

Hoshi, Seventeen's performance team leader and one of the main choreographers, shared that they used the ending pose of “Don’t Wanna Cry” as the opening pose in their new song “Without You.” Further, the ending pose of “Without You” was used as the opening pose of “Clap“, allowing each song to flow seamlessly.

From Pretty U to Fallin' Flower, Hoshi has created and co-created many of Seventeen's choreographies. For the "Don't Wanna Cry" choreography, Hoshi studied contemporary dance to help him portray all the emotions felt while listening to the song.

Recently, seventeen performed “Don’t Wanna Cry” at MTV See Us Unite for Change as part of MTV's Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month special.

Meanwhile, in related news, seventeen hinted at the start of a new era with the release of their 2021 Concept Trailer: Power of 'Love'. The group's 8th mini album "Your Choice" will be dropping on June 18th at 6PM KST.