5 Hulu dramas released in 2021 that cannot be missed

Though Netflix is the go-to streaming service for most, Hulu is emerging as a competitor to its fast-growing movie base. Hulu is more of a niche streaming platform than Netflix and streams select movies or TV shows that may not be as commercially popular as Netflix's movie base.

Before the year ends, here is a list of some of the best dramas released on Hulu this year.

Top 5 dramas to catch on Hulu in 2021

1) Godfather of Harlem

Godfather of Harlem is a crime drama series that is set in one of Manhattan’s most interesting neighborhoods with notorious criminals. The series follows the famous Bumpy Johnson, who was a hero throughout the 60s,to his fellow black Harlem residents.

Bumpy has returned home from prison. But the once glorious neighborhood is now drug/crime-riddled. The series follows Bumpy as he tries to take back control of Harlem from the hands of mobsters and politicians. Godfather of Harlem is a detailed telling of this story.

2) Reservation Dogs

Coming from the acclaimed director of Thor: Ragnarok, Jojo Rabbit, and What We Do in the Shadows, Reservation Dogs tells the story of four Native American teenagers in Oklahoma as they spend their days committing petty crimes in an effort to fulfill their dreams. Dreams of escaping the local trappings of indigenous life and making it to Hollywood.

The series makes a good attempt at highlighting the troubles of poverty, alcoholism, violence, and lack of a future that many Native American youths face. However, the comedy drama series does not lose the element of entertainment in this. Reservation Dogs is a must-watch series available on Hulu.

3) The Act

The Act is one of the best horror dramas to watch now. It follows the story of Gypsy Blanchard, a 15-year-old girl who’s spent much of her life in a wheelchair due to her many illnesses.

However, she is not actually 15 or even sick. Gypsy’s world as she knows it comes crumbling down around her as horrific secrets are revealed, and the person who was supposed to care for her turns out to be her worst enemy. This mini-series earned Joey King an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series.

4) Pig

Pig is a recent indie drama thriller starring Nicolas Cage, as a former prominent chef who left society to go live in the Oregon woods with his beloved truffle-hunting pig. However, when his pig gets stolen, he has to return to the city to look for one of the few things he really cares about. Watch Cage and his mind-blowing performance in Pig, now available on Hulu.

5) Dopesick

Dopesick is a medical drama that focuses on the epicenter of America's struggle with the opioid addiction, specifically the drug OxyContin. The American drama mini-series, created by Danny Strong, is based on the nonfiction book Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors and the Drug Company that Addicted America by Beth Macy. The series is now available to watch on Hulu exclusively.

How to watch Hulu

Hulu is an on-demand video service that allows users to stream popular TV shows. It focuses primarily on streaming newer TV shows from many popular network broadcasters, original content, blockbuster and independent films, and documentaries.

The platform differs from other streaming sites, such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, as it gives people early access to popular series from multiple traditional networks. You have to be subscribed to Hulu to watch the content available. It is a paid subscription.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider