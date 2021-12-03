Nicolas Cage to star as Dracula in Universal’s ‘Renfield’ 

Nicolas Cage is a talented and prolific actor with a wide variety of roles to his credit. He has ventured deep into the world of entertainment and taken up more and more eccentric roles with much recklessness.

Starting with National Treasure, and the Ghost Rider franchise, Nicolas Cage has even landed a role as himself in the upcoming film The Unbearable Weight of Massirumoredt. He is also rumoured for an Oscar nomination for his 2021 film Pig. There is nothing that this talented man can't take on.

It has been recently confirmed that Nicolas Cage will take up another supernatural role after Ghost Rider. He will feature on the big screen as Dracula in Universal's upcoming production Renfield.

More about the role Nicolas Cage will take up

Renfield's character originated in Bram Stoker’s 1897 novel, Dracula, as a patient in an asylum obsessed with drinking blood and deluded into thinking that he would find immortality. He bowed at the feet of Dracula, who took advantage of him and fed him rats and other insects while luring him with the promise of immortality.

The movie is about this character called Renfield and the character is played by Nicholas Hoult. Nicolas Cage, on the other hand, will star as Dracula himself. Interestingly, this is not Cage's first role as a vampire. The actor has previously starred in the 1989 cult horror-comedy Vampire’s Kiss.

About 'Renfield'

It is unclear how Renfield will take shape, as plot details have not yet been revealed. But the project is described as a modern-day adventure story with a comic tone to it. It will be set in present day, so it's not clear how much it will keep with the original story, Bram Stoker’s 1897 horror novel Dracula.

Chris McKay, the filmmaker behind The Tomorrow War and The Lego Batman Movie, is directing and producing Renfield. The screenplay is written by Ryan Ridley. The film will be produced by Skybound Entertainment’s film team, including Kirkman, David Alpert, Bryan Furst and Sean Furst. McKay’s producing partner Samantha Nisenboim will serve as an executive producer for Renfield.

Keep an eye on this space for more updates on Nicolas Cage's new upcoming cult horror Renfield.

