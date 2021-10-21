'Night Teeth' ending explained: Is Benny able to escape the vampires and save his brother Jay? (Spoilers)

Netflix dropped its biggest movies for Halloween and the vampire thriller Night Teeth is one of them. With an incredible cast, vampires and a killer premise, the show is a spooky season must-watch.

The movie revolves around young college kid Benny, with chauffeur duty for the night, and his two passengers Zoe and Blaire, who are actually deadly vampires. As the night goes on, Benny comes to the realization that everything might not go as planned, especially when his life is on the line.

It's time to dissect and understand the end of Night Teeth.

Note: [SPOILERS AHEAD]

'Night Teeth' ending: What becomes of Benny?

The ending of Night Teeth is somewhat predictable but refreshing, thanks to the star-studded cast.

[SPOILERS]

.

.

After an entire night of killing vampire bosses, Zoe (Lucy Fry) and Blaire (Debby Ryan) along with Benny (Jorge Lendeborg Jr.) are running from the vampire hunters, especially when the remaining vampires of the city know what the girls and Victor (Alfie Allen) are up to. When Zoe is hurt, almost dying, Benny comes to the rescue, also learning that Victor has his brother Jay (Raul Castillo). He realizes he has a decision to make: either stay home and let his brother die or rescue him and risk his life.

But things don't go as planned when Benny gets captured upon entering Victor's house. However, the sun is also coming up, which is a threat to vampires, making it an advantage for him. He starts his car from the driveway and crashes it into the glass, allowing the sun to pour in. This kills Zoe instantly.

A still from Netflix's 'Night Teeth' (Image via IMDb)

Victor, being the sadist that he is, uses Jay as a trap, letting Benny see his face but not letting him close. As soon as Benny leaves the sunlight, Victor bites him. Everything becomes a blur as Benny is dying. As Victor is about to end him, Jay yanks Victor out into the sunlight, killing him instantly.

Also Read

Towards the end, Benny wakes up in his bed and there's uncertainty about whether he's vampire now. But when he is seen lurking in the shadows, it becomes clear that he is no longer human. Later, he is seen driving away with Blaire into the night in Victor's car.

Night Teeth is now available to stream on Netflix.

Edited by Sabine Algur