'Night Teeth' full cast list: Megan Fox and others star in Netflix's horror flick

October means sinking teeth into new horror flicks like Netflix's Night Teeth. Humans battle vampires in style in the Megan Fox starrer.

Directed by Adam Randall, the horror film revolves around a college student moonlighting as a chauffeur who picks up two mysterious women for a night of party-hopping across LA. But things take a different turn when he uncovers their bloodthirsty intentions and their dangerous underworld, he must become an ally in order to stay alive.

As vampire-lovers await its release, it's time to take a look at the cast of Night Teeth.

'Night Teeth': Ensemble cast

Night Teeth can be described as intense, funny, and a little crazy, with a combination of multiple genres like crime thriller, coming of age and supernatural horror.

The official synopsis of Night Teeth reads:

"A college student moonlighting as a chauffeur picks up two mysterious women for a night of party-hopping across LA. But when he uncovers their bloodthirsty intentions — and their dangerous, shadowy underworld — he must fight to stay alive."

Jorge Lendeborg Jr. as Benny

Still from Netflix's trailer for Night Teeth (Image via Netflix/YouTube)

American actor Jorge Lendeborg Jr. was born in Santo Domingo, and made his theatrical acting debut in the 2016 film, The Land. Since then, he has appeared in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Love, Simon, Bumblebee, Alita: Battle Angel and featured as a recurring character in Wu-Tang: An American Saga. Lendeborg is all set to portray the role of Benny in Netflix's horror flick Night Teeth.

Debby Ryan as Blaire

Debby Ryan is an American actress and singer who started her acting career with Disney's The Suite Life on Deck and 16 Wishes. She has also appeared in the 2010 independent theatrical film What If... as Kim Walker, Jessie, Radio Rebel and Netflix series Insatiable. Ryan will be seen portraying the role of Blaire, a vampire, in Netflix's Night Teeth.

Lucy Fry as Zoe

Still from Netflix's trailer for Night Teeth (Image via Netflix/YouTube)

Australian actress Lucy Fry is known for her roles in Lightning Point, Mako: Island of Secrets, Vampire Academy as well as 11.22.63, Wolf Creek and in the 2017 Netflix film Bright. Fry will be seen portraying the role of Blaire, a blood-hungry vampire, in Netflix's Night Teeth.

Megan Fox as the villain

Megan Fox is an American actress and model who has made multiple appearances in major film franchises like the Transformers franchise, as well as numerous magazines such as Maxim, Rolling Stone, and FHM. She made her acting debut in Holiday in the Sun followed by Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, Hope & Faith, Transformers, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, Jennifer's Body, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows and Fox sitcom New Girl. Fox will be seen as the lethal villain in Netflix's Night Teeth.

Netflix released the trailer for the horror film last month, revealing the star-studded cast - Raúl Castillo, Alfie Allen, Alexander Ludwig, Sydney Sweeney, Bryan Bratt and Marlene Forte.

The horror flick will be available to stream on October 20 at 12:30PM (IST) on Netflix.

