Where to watch Pig (2021): Streaming details, runtime and all you need to know about the Nicolas Cage film

Michael Sarnoski's Pig stars the famous actor and filmmaker Nicolas Cage in the leading role. The drama thriller had already been released theatrically in Canada and the USA last week.

Pig has garnered a plethora of praise from critics and audiences alike.

The heartbreaking tale based on the relation of humans and animals has got a rating of 97% on Rotten Tomatoes and 82 Metascore on Metacritic. The "Ghost Rider" star's immersive performance has blown everyone away as it is his acting chops that have enhanced the movie's overall performance.

Pig is a must watch and can easily be regarded as Nicholas Cage's finest work in recent years. This article will discuss Pig's plot and online release.

Pig starring Nicolas Cage: Streaming details, trailer, cast and plot

Official trailer

Fans can check out the official trailer for Pig here:

Where to watch Pig online?

Pig has not received any online release (Image via Neon/YT)

Pig is currently unavailable on any OTT platforms like Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, or Dsiney+. However, Neon, the company that distributed Pig, had a deal with Hulu regarding its films' streaming in 2017, so viewers can expect Pig's arrival on Hulu.

There has been no official announcement of the OTT release, so viewers should not build up their hopes right now.

When is Pig releasing in the UK?

As already mentioned, Pig has already received a theatrical release in Canada and the USA. The drama thriller is slated for a theatrical run in the UK and Ireland on August 20, 2021.

Pig: Cast and Plot

Cast

Alex Wolff portrays Amir in Pig (Image via Neon/YT)

Nicolas Cage as Robin Feld, aka Rob

Alex Wolff as Amir

Adam Arkin as Darius

Nina Belforte as Charlotte

Gretchen Corbett as Mac

Julia Bray as Tweakette

Darius Pierce as Edgar

Elijah Ungvary as Tweaker

Cassandra Violet as Lorelai Feld, aka Lori

Plot

A still from the official trailer (Image via Neon/YT)

Pig revolves around an aged truffle hunter who lives with a pig, his companion in hunting. Rob has ghosted everyone and has retreated to the woods living a lonely life after his wife's death.

His pig is the only loved one left with him, but some attackers steal him one night while attacking Rob.

"It's a masterpiece... I didn’t have it pegged as the movie of the summer, but it simply is." @Independent #whohasmypig https://t.co/ylBK0HWZhX — NEON (@neonrated) July 21, 2021

The story of Pig turns more emotional, violent, and grim afterwards as Rob struggles to get his companion back. Nic Cage has beautifully portrayed the protagonist while adopting the mannerism and voice of a lonely old man.

This heartbreaking tale of love and friendship surely deserves all the praise it's getting.

Also read: Where to watch Old by M. Night Shyamalan

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul