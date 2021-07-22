Where to watch Old by M. Night Shyamalan: Release date, streaming details, plot and all you need to know

M. Night Shyamalan is back with his latest venture "Old" releasing in most countries this week. Shyamalan's return to the director's chair will also reignite the debate around the director's brilliance, as most of his movies get polarizing reactions from the critics and audience alike.
However, the initial reactions for Old have been somewhat favorable, especially regarding the direction and cinematography. It is still too early to judge Old as it has still not arrived in most countries. Shyamalan's works are more layered and twisted than they seem and require more attention.
This article will discuss the streaming details, release date, cast, and synopsis of the movie so viewers can have more clarity about the latest M. Night Shyamalan film.
Night Shymalan's Old: Release date, streaming details, cast, and more
When is Old releasing?
Old has either received or will receive a theatrical release throughout this week. The release dates according to the countries are given as follows:
- July 21 - Belgium, Finland, France, Iceland, and Italy
- July 22 - Australia, Denmark, Mexico, Netherlands, Portugal, Russia, Slovakia, and Ukraine
- July 23 - Bulgaria, Canada, Estonia, the UK, Ireland, Lithuania, Sweden, and the USA
- July 29 - Argentina, Brazil, Germany, and Hungary
- July 30 - Spain
- August 12 - Singapore and Saudi Arabia
- August 13 - Turkey
- August 27 - Japan
Where to watch Old online?
Since Old is a Universal Pictures venture, many people mistakenly thought that the Supernatural thriller would be available on Peacock. However, instead of NBCUniversal's streaming service, there is a chance that Old will become available on HBO Max months after the theatrical release.
Fans still have to wait for official confirmation from the producers regarding the official online release date and acquisition of Old's streaming rights.
Old: Cast and Synopsis
Cast
Adults
- Gael García Bernal as Guy
- Vicky Krieps as Prisca
- Rufus Sewell as Charles
- Ken Leung as Jarin
- Nikki Amuka-Bird as Patricia
- Abbey Lee as Chrystal
- Aaron Pierre as Kevin
- Emun Elliott as Trent
- Eliza Scanlen as Kara
- Kathleen Chalfant as Agnes
- Embeth Davidtz as Maddox
Kids and teenagers
- Alex Wolff as the 15-year-old Trent
- Noah River as the six-year-old Trent
- Luca Faustino Rodriguez as the 11-year-old Trent
- Scanlen as the 15-year-old Kara
- Mikaya Fisher as Kara as he 11-year-old Kara
- Kyle Bailey as the six-year-old Kara
- Thomasin McKenzie as the 16-year-old Maddox
- Alexa Swinton as the 11-year-old Maddox
What happens in Old?
Old explores a mind-bending supernatural tale of a family visiting a beach to relax. However, their vacation turns into a nightmarish reality when everyone starts aging rapidly under mysterious circumstances by spending their whole lives within a day.
Viewers have to watch the film to learn about the mystery of the beach and the family's fate since Shyamalan is donning the director's hat. Viewers can expect tons of twists and turns followed by a mind-boggling conclusion.
Whether Old embraces the legacy of a classic like "The Sixth Sense" or falters like a disaster "The Happening" was, viewers will have to find it themselves by visiting their nearby theatres.
