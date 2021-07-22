Where to watch Old by M. Night Shyamalan: Release date, streaming details, plot and all you need to know

M. Night Shyamalan is back with his latest venture "Old" releasing in most countries this week. Shyamalan's return to the director's chair will also reignite the debate around the director's brilliance, as most of his movies get polarizing reactions from the critics and audience alike.

However, the initial reactions for Old have been somewhat favorable, especially regarding the direction and cinematography. It is still too early to judge Old as it has still not arrived in most countries. Shyamalan's works are more layered and twisted than they seem and require more attention.

This article will discuss the streaming details, release date, cast, and synopsis of the movie so viewers can have more clarity about the latest M. Night Shyamalan film.

Night Shymalan's Old: Release date, streaming details, cast, and more

When is Old releasing?

Old is releasing on 23 July 2021 across the USA (Image via Universal Pitcures)

Old has either received or will receive a theatrical release throughout this week. The release dates according to the countries are given as follows:

July 21 - Belgium, Finland, France, Iceland, and Italy

Belgium, Finland, France, Iceland, and Italy July 22 - Australia, Denmark, Mexico, Netherlands, Portugal, Russia, Slovakia, and Ukraine

Australia, Denmark, Mexico, Netherlands, Portugal, Russia, Slovakia, and Ukraine July 23 - Bulgaria, Canada, Estonia, the UK, Ireland, Lithuania, Sweden, and the USA

Bulgaria, Canada, Estonia, the UK, Ireland, Lithuania, Sweden, and the USA July 29 - Argentina, Brazil, Germany, and Hungary

Argentina, Brazil, Germany, and Hungary July 30 - Spain

Spain August 12 - Singapore and Saudi Arabia

Singapore and Saudi Arabia August 13 - Turkey

Turkey August 27 - Japan

Where to watch Old online?

Since Old is a Universal Pictures venture, many people mistakenly thought that the Supernatural thriller would be available on Peacock. However, instead of NBCUniversal's streaming service, there is a chance that Old will become available on HBO Max months after the theatrical release.

Fans still have to wait for official confirmation from the producers regarding the official online release date and acquisition of Old's streaming rights.

Old: Cast and Synopsis

Cast

Old has an ensemble cast (Image via Universal Pitcures)

Adults

Gael García Bernal as Guy

Vicky Krieps as Prisca

Rufus Sewell as Charles

Ken Leung as Jarin

Nikki Amuka-Bird as Patricia

Abbey Lee as Chrystal

Aaron Pierre as Kevin

Emun Elliott as Trent

Eliza Scanlen as Kara

Kathleen Chalfant as Agnes

Embeth Davidtz as Maddox

Kids and teenagers

Alex Wolff as the 15-year-old Trent

Noah River as the six-year-old Trent

Luca Faustino Rodriguez as the 11-year-old Trent

Scanlen as the 15-year-old Kara

Mikaya Fisher as Kara as he 11-year-old Kara

Kyle Bailey as the six-year-old Kara

Thomasin McKenzie as the 16-year-old Maddox

Alexa Swinton as the 11-year-old Maddox

What happens in Old?

A still from M. Night Shyamalan's Old (Image via Universal Pitcures)

Old explores a mind-bending supernatural tale of a family visiting a beach to relax. However, their vacation turns into a nightmarish reality when everyone starts aging rapidly under mysterious circumstances by spending their whole lives within a day.

Viewers have to watch the film to learn about the mystery of the beach and the family's fate since Shyamalan is donning the director's hat. Viewers can expect tons of twists and turns followed by a mind-boggling conclusion.

Whether Old embraces the legacy of a classic like "The Sixth Sense" or falters like a disaster "The Happening" was, viewers will have to find it themselves by visiting their nearby theatres.

Also read: How to watch Space Jam 2: A New Legacy online? Streaming details and all you need to know

Edited by Ashish Yadav