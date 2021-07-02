Is Boss Baby 2 on Disney Plus? Where to watch, streaming details, run time, and more 

The sequel to the 2017 animated comedy, The Boss Baby, has finally been released in the USA, and American fans can catch The Boss Baby 2 through theaters or OTT. The Boss Baby: Family Business is a direct follow-up to the original film and has retained many of its characters.

Boss Baby 2 follows the adventures of protagonist Ted Templeton Jr., popularly known as Boss Baby. However, fans have many questions regarding the Boss Baby sequel, which was originally scheduled for a March 2021 release. The movie has a run-time of 1 hour and 45 minutes.

Everything about The Boss Baby: Family Business

The global release of The Boss Baby 2

The fans around the globe have to wait for the global release (Image via Universal Pictures)

The second installment of The Boss Baby franchise has been theatrically released in the USA, Ukraine, Lebanon and Bulgaria. In contrast, fans from other countries will have to wait for a theatrical or a digital release.

American fans can catch the movie on the streaming platform Peacock. Apart from Peacock, The Boss Baby 2 is not available on any other popular streaming platform like Disney+, Netflix, or Amazon.

Streaming Details

The Boss Baby 2 is now streaming on Peacock (Image via Peacock)

The Boss Baby: Family Business is available on Peacock for 60 days, and viewers will have to upgrade to Peacock Premium to stream the movie. The Premium plan starts at $4.99 per month.

This baby's been delivered. The #BossBaby: Family Business is streaming NOW on Peacock! 👶 https://t.co/keg1UVzfWp pic.twitter.com/KqWSmfrCD1 — #BossBaby is Streaming Now! (@peacockTV) July 2, 2021

Cast

James Marsden has voiced Tim Templeton (Image via Peacock)

The new animated comedy features an ensemble cast with some new voice actors joining the crew. Here's the complete list of the voice cast of the film:

Alec Baldwin as Ted Templeton Jr. / Boss Baby

James Marsden as Tim Templeton

Amy Sedaris as Tina Templeton / Boss Baby

Ariana Greenblatt as Tabitha Templeton

Eva Longoria as Carol Templeton: Tim's wife and mother of Tina and Tabitha.

Jimmy Kimmel as Ted Templeton Sr.

Lisa Kudrow as Janice Templeton

Jeff Goldblum as Dr. Erwin Armstrong

Plot

The second movie of the comedy franchise features Ted Templeton Jr., the former Babycorp, and his brother Tim Templeton, who have grown apart since becoming adults. The plot will follow how they reconcile and go on another adventure.

Tina Templeton, Tim and Carol's younger daughter, isnthe new undercover executive of Babycorp who idolizes Uncle Ted and follows in his footsteps. It will be interesting to see how the second part will uphold the standards set by the original feature.

